Conviction of a Frenchman to 18 months in prison and a fine of 3.5 billion

The Casablanca Appeal Court supports the first instance ruling issued against a French citizen on charges of defrauding others and using illegal currency


Last Tuesday evening, the Court of Appeal in Casablanca upheld the preliminary ruling issued against a person of French nationality named Thomas Clossi, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and a fine of 3.4 million euros (about 3.5 billion centimes) on charges of fraud and performance with foreign currency on the ground. Moroccan, where the convict had used Bitcoin to buy a luxury car, as Moroccan customs consider the use of cryptocurrency illegal.

A French citizen residing in Casablanca filed a complaint against the convict, accusing him of defrauding her after she bought a Ferrari from him and paid its value of 400,000 euros (about 440 million centimes) using Bitcoin.

A Moroccan citizen also filed a second complaint against him because of a check without balance in return for selling luxury watches.


