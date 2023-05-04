Conviction of a Frenchman to 18 months in prison and a fine of 3.5 billion

Last Tuesday evening, the Court of Appeal in Casablanca upheld the preliminary ruling issued against a person of French nationality named Thomas Clossi, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and a fine of 3.4 million euros (about 3.5 billion centimes) on charges of fraud and performance with foreign currency on the ground. Moroccan, where the convict had used Bitcoin to buy a luxury car, as Moroccan customs consider the use of cryptocurrency illegal.

A French citizen residing in Casablanca filed a complaint against the convict, accusing him of defrauding her after she bought a Ferrari from him and paid its value of 400,000 euros (about 440 million centimes) using Bitcoin.

A Moroccan citizen also filed a second complaint against him because of a check without balance in return for selling luxury watches.