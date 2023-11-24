Cooking gas trucks begin arriving in Gaza

After the humanitarian truce in Gaza entered into force on Friday morning, trucks loaded with quantities of cooking gas began entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing for the first time since the start of the aggression.

The Gaza Crossings and Borders Authority announced the entry of diesel and gas trucks from the Egyptian side towards the Gaza Strip through the Rafah land crossing.

It is expected that dozens of aid trucks will be brought into the Strip.

Our correspondent reported that 12 ambulances had left the Egyptian side carrying 16 wounded people and 14 companions for treatment abroad.

Pictures spread of citizens arriving to their homes that were destroyed by the occupation during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza entered into force today, Friday, at seven in the morning.

In turn, the Israeli army said that with the temporary suspension of fire taking effect, our forces will be stationed at the ceasefire lines inside the Strip and will move there.

The army added in a statement: “Our forces will be stationed in areas that are not densely populated and will continue administrative and logistical movements on the Netzarim axis and the coastal road.”

He continued: The movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north will not be allowed in any way, but only from the north to the south, and uncoordinated movement of trucks from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north will not be allowed.

A few hours before the humanitarian truce agreement took effect in Gaza, the Israeli occupation escalated its targeting across the Gaza Strip, resulting in martyrs and wounded.

Our correspondent reported that Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, Nuseirat in the center, and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south witnessed intense bombardment, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded, in addition to targeting several hospitals.

Dr. Munir Al-Bersh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that the occupation army stormed the Indonesian hospital, killed a woman, wounded 3, and arrested 3 others.

Hamas and Israel reached an agreement last Wednesday regarding a truce that will last for 4 days and can be extended after joint mediation efforts between Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

In turn, the government media office in Gaza confirmed that the number of martyrs had risen to 14,854 since the start of the aggression, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, and the number of wounded had risen to more than 36,000, most of them children and women, while the number of missing people had reached nearly 7,4700, including children. And women.

____________________

watched Live broadcast of Al-Ghad TV

Share this: Facebook

X

