Cooking in Gelsenkirchen is becoming even easier and cheaper

The online supermarket Picnic is very popular in Gelsenkirchen and already has more than 27,000 households among its customers. The reason for the success: free delivery, prices like in the supermarket and an innovative recipe function that makes cooking at home more and more popular. Picnic in Gelsenkirchen has now reacted to this trend and is revealing for the first time which recipes are particularly in demand.

More and more households are rediscovering cooking at home. To make this even easier and cheaper, the Picnic team has now developed a function. In the Picnic app, customers can select recipes and add all ingredients to the shopping cart with one click. “More and more households in Gelsenkirchen are enthusiastic about our recipes and are now cooking at home more often,” reports Frederic Knaudt, co-founder of Picnic Germany. “That’s why we have now expanded the selection to a total of 350 recipes.”

350 delicious recipes

The variety of recipes is impressive: from Italian pasta salad as a side dish for the grill to cheese spaetzle and mushroom risotto with mascarpone, there is something for every taste. The wallet is also considered. There are benefit recipes that cost less than €2 per serving. This is made possible by the extensive range of discounters in the Picnic app.

The Fichtner family from Gelsenkirchen is one of the many satisfied customers who regularly try out new recipes from the Picnic app. “Cooking at home has never been so uncomplicated,” says Beate Fichtner. “We now cook more often ourselves and at the same time save money that we would otherwise spend on going to restaurants.”

Feta-Ofen-Pasta Photo: Picnic

Köttbullar with mashed potatoes Photo: Picnic

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl Photo: Picnic

Tortelloni in creamy sauce Photo: Picnic

Free delivery and prices like in the supermarket

The efficient milkman principle enables the low price. In contrast to other providers, Picnic drives through the neighborhoods on fixed routes and can thus deliver to 6 to 8 customers per hour. Another advantage of the milkman principle is the direct delivery of the food from the fresh store to the customer, which saves operating costs for expensive supermarkets. Picnic’s clever logistics also help to reduce food waste: food is only delivered to the warehouse by the producers if it was ordered by 10 p.m. the evening before.

