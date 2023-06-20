Home » Cooks and waiters ‘in black’ identified in the Catanzaro area – Calabria
Cooks and waiters ‘in black’ identified in the Catanzaro area – Calabria

In 10 they had been employed illegally in a restaurant

(ANSA) – DAVOLI, JUNE 20 – They were at work in a restaurant in the Marina di Davoli but they were not regularly employed and did not have the authorization to process and administer food. Ten people, including cooks and dining room staff, employed ‘in black’ in a restaurant were identified by the financiers of the Compagnia di Soverato during a series of checks aimed at contrasting irregular work.

The activity is part of an action developed across the board and which will be intensified, as explained in a note from the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catanzaro, with the arrival of the summer season and the increase in tourist flows in the tourist resorts . Control activities will be intensified, the note continues, “for the protection of workers, so that the services available to the population are actually offered by suitably qualified ‘insiders’, who can benefit from the envisaged welfare and social security guarantees”. (HANDLE).

