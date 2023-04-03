Climate and weather is not the same. According to the Federal Environment Agency, the decisive difference lies in the different time periods:

The Wetter describes the current state.

describes the current state. The Climate describes an average that contains the weather conditions from a longer period of time.

That means: Unusually cold weather for one or more days is no evidence against global warming. Because if it is significantly warmer again on the remaining days of the year, this results in a higher mean value than in the previous decades. In the end it all comes down to how warm it is on average. It can be extraordinarily cold on some days – but if it is significantly warmer on the remaining days of the year, the mean value is higher than in previous decades.

Climate change is also reflected in extreme weather events. These can be droughts, but also tornadoes, extreme snowfall or severe thunderstorms.

Source: Federal Environment Agency