Agordo Coop celebrated today, Friday 9 December, the reopening of the store Agordina Courtcompletely renovated with an investment approaching one million euros and with a series of innovations such as the introduction of the self-service at checkouts and in a bakery area.

Inaugural ceremony

The mayor of Agordo, Roberto Chissalethe municipal councilor for productive activities, Claudius Sitethe parish priest of Agordo and Taibon, Fr Lorenzo Laresetogether with representatives of Trentino cooperation: the president of Sait Coop, Renato Dalpaluand the general manager of the same Consortium of Trentino consumer cooperatives, Luca Picciarelli.

The substantial investment in the store, underlined by Coop Agordo, has made it possible to completely renovate the structure, with particular attention to environmental and energy sustainability: the electrical systems have been modernized with led lights and the benches with templates a low consumption.

Do-it-yourself crates and bakery

At the same time, the served butcher department was introduced, as was thearea casse self-serviceand revised the bakery department which now has a self area. The commercial surface area of ​​the store – and by size it is the third largest store of Sait Coop – is almost 1,200 square meters and employs 22 people, but the goal is to create new jobs over time. The shop will remain open from Monday to Saturday from 8.00 to 19.30 and Sunday morning from 8.30 to 12.30.

An interior of the Coop Agordo store after the modernization works

The solutions adopted, according to Coop Agordo, have been designed and created to satisfy customers in the best possible way, combining the highest quality of products with ease of use of the environments and exhibition spaces. In the shop – among 10,000 different references – it is possible to find the wide range of over 2,000 Coop brand products: an assortment that stands out in particular for the enhancement of local productions, a distinctive feature of Sait Coop which undertakes to ensure its customers the opportunity to save money with the guarantee of making a safe, sustainable, certified and aware purchase.

“Most Efficient Shop”

The inauguration of the renovated store is a sign of attention and optimism that Sait Coop wants to send to the whole community of Agordina, especially in light of the difficulties of recent years. «I am very proud of the complete renovation of this store, which wants to become a point of reference of absolute excellence for the town of Agordo», commented the president of Sait Coop, Renato Dalpalù.

The inauguration ceremony of the Coop Agordo after the works

«I thank all those who have worked for this project and the municipal administration for the speed in the administrative procedures. Today we deliver to consumers a more efficient, modern and welcoming shop».