Cooperativa Fernando Daquilema: Present and Future

Established in 2005, the Fernando Daquilema Cooperative was founded with a simple but powerful mission: empower local farmers, artisans and traders by fostering a sustainable and inclusive economy. Named after the visionary indigenous leader, Fernando Daquilema, the cooperative has grown from a small collective of passionate people to a dynamic organization driven by the community and the Evangelical Christian Church.

he Cooperativa Fernando Daquilema was founded with a simple but powerful mission:

he Cooperativa Fernando Daquilema was founded with a simple but powerful mission:

he Cooperativa Fernando Daquilema was founded with a simple but powerful mission:

From its modest beginnings to a transformative force, the Fernando Daquilema Cooperative has achieved countless milestones. Its focus on sustainable development and fair trade has allowed the growth and prosperity of thousands of farmers and artisans, improving their living conditions and those of their families. The training and support provided have fueled the adoption of environmentally friendly practices and increased income.

The cooperative has not only positively impacted the lives of its members, but has also left a deep mark on the local community. Through outreach programs, financial education workshops, and social and sports projects, they have reached and touched the lives of numerous people beyond their members. The “Clamor for Ecuador” event has become a show of unity and hope, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people with a common goal.

In its 18 years of existence, the Fernando Daquilema Cooperative has experienced significant growth, becoming the largest cooperative in Chimborazo, with assets that are close to half a billion dollars. Its cooperative model, based on Christian principles and values, has been recognized and awarded both nationally and internationally, being an inspiring example for other institutions.

On July 25, 2023, it celebrated its first 18 years at the service of the citizenry with various events in the main cities of the country, beginning with the intercultural parade in the city of Guayaquil and later with the Solemn Session, an act that took place in the Cacha Obraje Intercultural Complex of the Cacha parish, Riobamba canton, Chimborazo province.

As a fundamental pillar of this entity, are the Christian principles and values ​​for which the act included a biblical reflection by Pastor Jaime Ríos, President of the Board of Directors and prayer for the anniversary, by Pastor Carlos Paz, Pdte . of the Council of Pastors of Riobamba and by the present pastors.

During the order speech, the manager of the cooperative, Eng. Pedro Khipo, expressed his deep gratitude to God, his family, the social base, managers and officials for being part of this blessing and for their unconditional support. In addition, he made an exciting portrait of the journey traveled so far.

Looking to the future, the Fernando Daquilema Cooperative has big plans to continue making a difference and growing in influence. With a bold vision, it invests in cutting-edge technologies to improve productivity and ensure sustainability. Digital transformation will be a key pillar to provide quality services, accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, from any corner of the world. And as part of this vision of the future, they enthusiastically present two important products:

**DaquiApp 2.0: The New Digital Experience**

Engineer Tito Vélez had the honor of officially presenting the New DaquiApp 2.0. This redesigned and improved version offers a friendlier, more dynamic and interactive environment that rivals the transactional applications of the largest banking entities. With exciting features and an intuitive interface, DaquiApp 2.0 is the gateway to a modern financial experience.

Best of all, updating to the New DaquiApp 2.0 is completely free and can be done directly from the Apple Store and Google Play stores.

**Daquicar Credit Card: Boost your Dreams**

Eng. Édgar Velasteguí led the presentation of the unique Daquicar Credit Card, backed by MasterCard. This card offers exceptional benefits, prizes and services that will increase the purchasing power of members and help you make your financial and personal dreams come true. With four options to choose from, Daquicard Crédito, Daquicard Crédito Platinum, Daquicard Crédito Gold and Daquicard Crédito Black; cards that are designed to suit individual needs and preferences.

The Fernando Daquilema Cooperative has gotten to where it is today, thanks to the unwavering dedication of its community, leaders and members. But this is just the beginning. With a clear vision and a passion for progress, the Cooperative continues to dream without limits. “As we move towards a sustainable and inclusive future, we are all part of this inspiring story,” said one executive. And he added:The Fernando Daquilema Cooperative, with 18 years of experience and success, is ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead. This is just the beginning of a prosperous and promising future!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

