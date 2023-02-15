The Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, one of the largest higher education institutions in the country, and with its headquarters in the center of the city, appointed the social communicator-journalist, Mauricio Morales, as the new director of the Medellín campus, replacing the dentist Pilar Patricia Mesa Ochoa.

The new director has a master’s degree in Linguistics from the University of Antioquia, and a master’s degree in Marketing Management from the Universidad del Mar in Chile. Before his appointment to the new position, he was the national director of Postgraduate Studies at the same institution.

Challenges for the new director

Among its challenges is maintaining the high quality of accredited programs: medicine and dentistry, both nationally and internationally, and civil engineering and psychology that have national accreditation.

Likewise, expand the offer of programs both in undergraduate and postgraduate and continuing education. The UCC currently has 11 undergraduate, 17 postgraduate and six education programs for work and human development.

The new director must also maintain a closer relationship with the government sector, businessmen and the social sector, promote solidarity and cooperative education, provide adequate well-being spaces for the entire university community and continue with the execution of the national strategic plan from the beginning. Medellin campus.

More trajectory of the new director

Morales has also been rector of the Pascual Bravo University Institution for eight years. President of the Network of Public Technical Professional, Technological and University Institutions – Red TTU.

At the Colombian Polytechnic Jaime Isaza Cadavid was dean of the Faculty of Audiovisual Communication and later Vice Chancellor of Teaching and Research. In addition, he has been a professor at the Pontifical Bolivarian University and the University of Antioquia.

