Cooperative University received high quality accreditation

This week it was learned that the Cooperative University received a high quality certification granted by the ethe Ministry of National Education.

In her turn, María Consuelo Moreno Orrego, general vice-rector of the UCC, highlighted, among many other achievements, the 65-year history of the institution and proudly expressed:

“I am as excited as the director because they are milestones, and the most important is the accreditation of these three campuses.”

Among other achievements, it is evident that this is the first in the world to have the UNESCO chair: “prevention of violence against women; it was also mentioned that the Bogotá campus has 5,453 students to date, with seven nationally accredited academic programs, and one internationally accredited by ARCUSUR; In addition to this, the participation and mobility of students and teachers to countries such as: Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Chile, Spain, the United States, France, Guatemala, India, Mexico and Peru was made visible, which certifies the strong commitment of the section with the internationalization component”.