The meeting of the subscribers of the letter “towards the progressive pole”, promoted among others by Stefano Fassina, Loredana De Petris, Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, Eugenio Mazzarella, Claudio Grassi, Pina Fasciani, Paolo Cento and Maurizio Brotini, in which Giuseppe spoke Conte, approved an agenda to set up “Coordinamento 2050”, a civic, ecological and leftist association. “Coordination 2050 – reads a note – with political and organizational autonomy, but without the ambition to found yet another party, initiates a political relationship with the M5S led by Giuseppe Conte in order to promote a credible progressive pole, adequate to the challenges for the government of municipalities, regions and of Italy “.

«In the agenda – it is explained – it is also foreseen the realization, throughout the national territory, of local coordination of civic, ecological and left-wing paths with the involvement of representatives of the M5S. The work program foresees the activation, in the coming weeks, of 4 workshops dedicated to expensive bills and the ecological and digital transition; international politics and peace initiatives; the redemption of work and social justice; to differentiated autonomy. Finally, the agenda defined adhesion to the national demonstration on November 5, promoted by the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network for the ceasefire immediately and for a peace negotiation ».