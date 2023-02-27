CCTV news(News Broadcast): Since the implementation of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, the three places have firmly grasped the “nibble” of relieving Beijing’s non-capital functions, closely coordinated and linked, and solidly and effectively promoted the implementation of major national strategies. The coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has continuously advanced to a higher level.

Major projects for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region were accelerated. In the sub-center of Beijing City, key projects such as the renovation project of the East Sixth Ring Road in Beijing and the three major cultural buildings in the sub-center are being advanced with high standards and high quality; the construction of Xiong’an New District is speeding up in an all-round way, and the “three horizontal and four vertical” backbone road network in the start-up area is ready for traffic Conditions: China Star Network, China Sinochem, China Huaneng and other three central enterprise headquarters have started construction, and the first batch of colleges and hospitals that have been relieved have basically determined their locations.

Industry synergy and complementary advantages. The three regions of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei jointly focus on advantageous industries such as new generation information technology, biomedicine, and automobiles, and jointly build advanced manufacturing clusters. Up to now, Beijing-Hebei Caofeidian Cooperative Development Demonstration Zone has signed 465 projects in Beijing, and Tianjin Binhai-Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park has newly registered more than 4,000 enterprises. Zhongguancun enterprises have set up more than 9,500 branches in Tianjin and Hebei, and the cumulative turnover of technology contracts from Beijing to Tianjin and Hebei has exceeded 210 billion yuan.

Economic development, transportation first. At present, Beijing has formed an aviation “dual hub” pattern, and the “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on the track” has been continuously consolidated and improved. Preliminary realization of half-hour access to the core areas of Beijing, Tianjin and Xiong, and 1-1.5 hour access to major cities in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei.

Public services benefit people’s livelihood. In Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, 15 cross-regional characteristic vocational education groups have been established, and 22 university development alliances have been established in the three regions. A total of about 50 Beijing-Hebei and Beijing-Tianjin medical and health cooperation projects have been implemented. More than 4,800 designated medical institutions in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have realized direct settlement of hospitalization expenses for inter-provincial and remote medical treatment, and more than 5,500 designated medical institutions have realized direct settlement of outpatient expenses for medical treatment in different places. A few days ago, the Stomatology Division of Baoding Second Hospital, jointly built by Peking University Stomatological Hospital and Baoding Second Hospital, was officially put into operation.

Improve service efficiency and optimize the business environment. At present, the three places have signed the “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Business Environment Integrated Development Cooperation Framework Agreement” and five key areas of cooperation framework agreements, including commercial systems, supervision and law enforcement, and government services. More than 90 cooperation agreements were signed and implemented in the fields of social management, judicial administration, etc., to accelerate the construction of a regional economic pattern with complementary advantages and full of vitality.

