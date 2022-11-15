On November 15, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 140th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced that the coordinated prevention and control of the central urban area has achieved initial results. The social proportion of newly infected people has declined after rising continuously. On the 14th, the social proportion of newly infected people in the city dropped by 15 percentage points compared with the previous day. The social proportion of newly infected people in 11 districts (development zones) in the central urban area Compared with the average decrease, the overall decrease was 17 percentage points from the previous day.

There are still a large number of potential infected people hidden in society

Li Pan reported that from 0 to 12 o’clock on November 15, there were 38 new local confirmed cases and 693 new local asymptomatic infections in Chongqing.

“At present, the epidemic situation in our city is still in a period of rapid development, and the epidemic situation is still very severe and complicated. From the perspective of coverage, 41 districts and counties (development zones) in the city have reported new infections, and Hechuan District, Dianjiang County, Xiushan County The epidemic situation in some districts and counties such as Wuxi County and Wuxi County is also developing and is on the rise; in terms of numbers, the number of new infections continues to rise, with more than 2,000 new infections in a single day for 2 consecutive days. The number of infected people has reached 2,951.” Li Pan said that with the outbreak of the epidemic annihilation in the central urban area, the social mobility and aggregation between regions and within the community have been effectively controlled, but the flow within the community and between buildings Gatherings still occur from time to time, and the risk of community transmission still exists.

At present, there are still a large number of potential infected people hidden in the society. The epidemic situation is far from bottoming out, and the prevention and control work must not be relaxed at all. I hope that everyone will continue to cooperate with the implementation of various measures for epidemic prevention and control. To the greatest extent, all social risk personnel are screened out, and the epidemic situation is controlled to the smallest extent to the greatest extent.

Nan’an District has established 10 measures, and the business hours of key supply guarantee companies have been adjusted from 7:30 am to 10 pm

Liu Lu, deputy head of the Nan’an District Government, introduced that the district has delineated 182 high-risk areas and implemented control measures based on communities and buildings, so that the society can calm down more effectively and the prevention and control forces can be mobilized more efficiently. stand up.

Liu Lu said that after the social situation calmed down, the security of living materials was the primary pressure facing the district. To this end, Nan’an District has established a four-level supply guarantee market network of “key supply guarantee enterprises + farmers’ markets + e-commerce platforms + community auxiliary supply guarantee outlets”, implementing “online ordering + community group buying + contactless delivery” and “online business Super + community distribution” and other procurement and distribution models ensure that daily necessities are available and available, are not out of stock, are kept on file, and are delivered in a timely manner. At present, the 57 key supply guarantee enterprises in the region have more than three times the usual inventory of living materials, which can continue to meet the supply of the whole region for more than 5 days. The business hours of key supply guarantee enterprises have been adjusted from 7:30 am to 10 pm.

Under the premise of ensuring the prevention of the epidemic, 55 production enterprises in the region that really need to start production under closed management, and a total of 1,053 “white list” passes have been issued.

In addition, Nan’an District has established and improved 10 measures to guarantee services for the needs of the masses, unblocking the 12345 hotline, Zhangxin Nan’an App, Nan’an’s WeChat official account, and various towns, streets, and community helplines. The management and control community specifies 1-2 special personnel to be responsible for collecting and handling the demands of the masses.

“Nanhu community has a permanent population of nearly 13,000 people, and we have strengthened the service guarantee for residents in closed areas.” Yu Jian, Party Secretary of Nanhu Community, Huayuan Road Street, Nan’an District, gave an example. Building B of Diamond Age Community in this jurisdiction was identified as a high-risk point After being seated, the community sorted out the daily living material needs of more than 470 people in the building, established a living material support group in a timely manner, and guided residents to purchase the needed materials in advance, and delivered them to the living material transfer station in the building in two time periods every day. , Handed over to 4 volunteers and delivered them to the residents on time according to the floor. At the same time, a nucleic acid sampling emergency team was established to carry out door-knocking operations to provide door-to-door sampling services for the elderly living alone and residents with limited mobility.

The First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University provides green channels for on-site registration, and ordinary outpatients bring a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate

During the epidemic, how to ensure the normal medical treatment for the masses? According to Xu Ping, Secretary of the Party Committee of the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, starting from the evening of November 11, 2,821 medical staff in the hospital voluntarily returned to the hospital, except for the medical staff who were sealed off in high-risk areas, and are currently living in the hospital.

The party committee of the hospital carried out the “Party flag flying, the pioneer has me” volunteer service activity for Communist Party members, organized hospital volunteers and community volunteers to connect, prescribe medicines for chronically ill patients who were prescribed medicines in the community, and ensured that residents can get them without going out to medicine. Special channels are opened for patients with radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and hemodialysis, and special areas are fixed to ensure continuous treatment of patients without interruption.

In terms of optimizing the medical treatment process, all outpatient clinics, inspection appointment registration, and appointment inspection remain fully open, and green channels are provided for on-site registration. Citizens can also directly obtain and print a full set of medical examination reports online.

Xu Ping said that citizens can make an appointment through the WeChat public account of the “No. 1 Hospital of Heavy Medicine” or by calling 96320 or 4006219120, and go to the hospital to pick up the number half an hour in advance according to the appointment time and wait for the doctor. Patients who go to general outpatient clinics should bring a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and those who are hospitalized should prepare a 24-hour nucleic acid negative certificate in advance.

Those who plan to go to the hospital for a follow-up visit to prescribe medicine in the near future can search the WeChat mini-program “Internet Hospital of the First Hospital of Zhongyi Hospital” on the Internet, and then follow-up visits and prescriptions can be made online, and the medicine will be delivered to the community where the patient lives by express delivery.

At present, 10,383 asymptomatic infected persons are isolated in the hospital for medical observation, and 1,278 confirmed cases are isolated and treated in the hospital.

According to Li Pan, as of 12:00 on November 15th, there are currently 10,383 asymptomatic infections in Chongqing who are undergoing isolation medical observation in the hospital, and 1,278 confirmed cases are undergoing centralized isolation treatment in the hospital, of which 1,249 are mild cases, There were 26 cases of common type and 3 cases of severe type. All patients were in stable condition.

“Controlling movement in the central city area is by no means controlling medical treatment.” Li Pan said that in order to ensure the smooth medical order during the epidemic prevention and control period, especially to meet the emergency medical needs of critically ill patients and special groups, the Municipal Health Commission requires all departments in the city to All kinds of medical institutions at all levels should open the “green channel” for emergency first aid, improve the medical treatment process and emergency plan for patients with various diseases, and make every effort to ensure medical treatment; Joint prevention and control, grasp the information of key groups such as pregnant women, newborns, patients who need hemodialysis, tumor chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the jurisdiction in advance, strengthen health monitoring and health management, optimize the process, and ensure traffic.