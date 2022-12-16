Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 15th Topic: Coordination of various policies to promote economic recovery and stabilization – 2022 China Economic Watch Policy Chapter

Xinhua News Agency reporters Shen Cheng, Wu Yu, Wang Yuxiao

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on December 15, from January to November this year, the national fixed asset investment (excluding farmers), the added value of industries above designated size, and the total import and export of goods increased by 5.3%, 3.8%, and 8.6% year-on-year respectively. The economy maintained a momentum of recovery, and the overall operation was within a reasonable range.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the impact of unexpected factors such as the epidemic, the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference has been implemented, the policies determined in the government work report have been implemented first, and a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy has been introduced in a timely manner. It has almost reversed the economic downturn in the early stage of the second quarter and promoted economic recovery and stabilization.

Focus on the word “stability”: policies continue to strengthen and stabilize the macroeconomic market

Walking into the production workshop of Qirun Tire (Dezhou) Co., Ltd. located in Leling City, Shandong Province, workers are skillfully operating the equipment, a busy scene.

And just a few months ago, the company had a very tight cash flow due to rising raw material costs and slow capital return. In times of difficulty, 9.09 million yuan of value-added tax credits and refunds were credited to the account in time to help enterprises tide over difficulties.

“Without this money, we may not be able to pass this hurdle,” said Han Xiaosheng, the person in charge of the company.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of more complicated and severe domestic and foreign situations, the Party Central Committee has gained insight into the overall situation, insisted on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, macro, micro, structure, technology, reform and opening up The implementation of the seven major policies, including regional, social, and regional, was accelerated, incremental policy tools were planned and launched, and a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy was introduced in a timely manner.

Fiscal policy and monetary policy are the two pillars of macro policy: the scale of new tax cuts and fee reductions and tax refunds and fee deferrals for the year is expected to exceed 4 trillion yuan; ensure the intensity of fiscal expenditures, optimize the focus and structure of expenditures; The role of monetary policy tools, such as monetary policy tools, to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity; broad money (M2), the scale of social financing and RMB loans to maintain rapid growth…

“These policy measures are powerful and effective. The economic downturn in the early stage of the second quarter was reversed in time, and the economy stabilized and improved.” said He Daixin, director of the Financial Research Office of the Institute of Economic and Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, 0.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, and 3.9% year-on-year in the third quarter… The data reflect the extraordinary course of China‘s economy this year.

On December 5, the second RRR cut this year was officially implemented, releasing about 500 billion yuan of long-term funds.

“Economic operation in the fourth quarter is very important to the economy of the whole year. It requires policy efforts to stabilize growth and improve confidence.” Wen Bin, chief economist of China Minsheng Bank, said that at present, various departments in various regions are trying to seize the time window and promote various policies. The measures have been fully implemented and fully effective, promoting further improvement in economic operation.

Implement a word of “accurate”: break the blockage and pain point and improve the effectiveness of the policy

1.385 billion yuan – this is the financial support obtained from the National Development Bank for the supporting project of Gui’an New Area Computing Power Industry Cluster in Guizhou Province, thanks to the policy development financial tools created this year.

Accelerating the construction of major projects is an important support for expanding domestic demand and stabilizing the overall economic market.

Since the beginning of this year, in response to problems such as insufficient effective demand and unstable industrial and supply chains, policy regulation and control has paid more attention to precise efforts to break through blocking and pain points and improve policy effectiveness.

As of the end of October, the two batches of policy-based developmental financial instruments have invested a total of 740 billion yuan, and the cumulative credit line for projects supported by financial instruments by banks has exceeded 3.5 trillion yuan; “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)” It has been issued recently; consumption vouchers for catering and retail have been issued in many places; various measures have been taken to encourage bulk consumption such as automobiles and home appliances… Various policies have been frequently launched to actively expand domestic demand.

“The government has issued several rounds of electronic consumer vouchers this year, and the promotion of consumption has been submerged in our small and medium-sized merchant groups.” Xue Yongmin, the owner of a small shop on Yongkang Road in Shanghai for six years, said.

Guarantee the normal operation of collection and distribution transportation at ports, stations, etc., clear up congestion points in a timely manner, and maintain the stability of the supply chain of the industrial chain; strengthen monitoring and dispatching and supply and demand docking, and stabilize the prices of bulk commodities and key parts; Weaknesses… A series of policies and measures have been introduced to improve the resilience and security of the industrial and supply chains.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that as the package of policy measures to stabilize the economy became effective in the fourth quarter, the momentum of industrial growth and investment confidence will continue to increase. Looking forward to the whole year, the foundation for stability and improvement will continue to be consolidated.

Use the word “cooperation”: strengthen coordination and cooperation to form a joint development force

“With the support of China Construction Bank’s 240 million yuan equipment renewal and transformation loan, our annual production of 50,000 tons of lithium iron phosphate battery cathode material project is expected to be completed next year.” Zhao Ye, head of Yunnan Yinghe New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. said, the first 23 million The yuan loan has been credited to the account. After enjoying the financial discount, the actual loan interest rate borne by the enterprise is only 0.7%, which greatly reduces the capital cost.

The special refinancing policy for equipment renovation is an important manifestation of the coordination and cooperation of fiscal and monetary policies. After financial institutions grant loans to enterprises, the People’s Bank of China will provide financial support for refinancing, and the financial department will provide interest discount support for loans.

The Central Economic Work Conference at the end of last year proposed that fiscal policy and monetary policy should be coordinated and coordinated, and inter-cyclical and counter-cyclical macro-control policies should be organically combined. According to Zeng Gang, director of the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory, policies in various fields must be coordinated and coordinated with each other in order to form a synergy and exert greater effectiveness.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held on December 6 pointed out that next year we must adhere to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, strengthen coordination and cooperation of various policies, and optimize epidemic prevention and control measures. Form a joint force to promote high-quality development.

Yang Zhiyong, vice president of the Institute of Financial and Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that my country’s economic operation will still face challenges next year. The meeting clearly strengthened the coordination and cooperation of various policies, which will help maintain the strength and intensity of policies, focus on key areas and continue to make efforts to ensure Next year, the economy will develop steadily and achieve reasonable growth.

“Further optimizing the focus and implementation methods of various policies and exerting synergistic effects will help stabilize market expectations and boost market confidence,” said Liu Shangxi, president of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences.