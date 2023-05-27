coordination to get out of the emergency — Emilia-Romagna Region

Manage the emergency, share the path started and set the work in perspective. These are the actions indicated by Regional Institutional Committee for measures related to the flood emergency, which met this morning by videoconference.

The Committee holds together the various institutional levels, from the Prefectures to the Municipalities, to have maximum coordination with respect to the activation of the necessary tools. The Prefectures-UTG of Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Modena, Ravenna, Reggio-Emilia, Rimini are part of it; the UPI – ER president, the ANCI-ER president (or his delegate), the mayors of the Municipalities of Bologna, Cesena, Ferrara, Forlì, Modena, Ravenna, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, the mayor of the Metropolitan City of Bologna; the presidents of the Provinces of Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Modena, Ravenna, Reggio-Emilia, Rimini.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinithe vice president Irene Priolo and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Giunta, David Baruffi.

Meanwhile, site inspections continue: in the afternoon, Vice President Priolo will be at Lugo and Massa Lombardawhere he will meet administrators, citizens and operators in the field.

Assistance to the population

Evacuated people are 26.215: today’s figure affected by a technical problem in the collection of yesterday’s data. There are 20,288 in the province of Ravenna, 2,127 in that of Bologna 3,800, in that of Forlì-Cesena 3,800.

The activity of continues also in these hours assistance to the population. People accommodated in structures made available by the Municipalities or in hotels are 1.554 (348 less than yesterday) of which 133 minors: 3 in the province of Rimini, 319 in that of Forlì-Cesena, 927 in that of Ravenna, 305 in that of Bologna.

road network

I am 781 streets municipal and provincial roads closed to traffic, of which 294 partially and 488 totally. In the Bologna area, 210 arteries are involved (91 partially and 119 totally); 325 in the Forlì-Cesena area (94 partially and 231 totally); 203 in the Ravenna area (100 partially and 103 totally); 43 in the Rimini area (8 partially and 35 totally).

Fran

On the hydrogeological instability front, the monitoring activity by survey teams continues. At the moment they are confirmed 422 major landslides, as well as thousands of active micro-landslides: 193 in the province of Forlì-Cesena; 90 in the province of Ravenna; 100 in the province of Bologna; 14 in the province of Reggio Emilia, 13 in that of Rimini and 12 in that of Modena.

Weather forecast

It also continues on Saturday 27 May the red alert for hydraulic criticality on the Bolognese, Ravenna and Forlì plains. Conducive conditions are provided for the development of severe thunderstorms (yellow alert)with possible damage and associated effects (wind, lightning, hail), more probable in lowland areas.

Also in consideration of the possible thunderstorms, there are possible localized increases in the hydrometric levels of the watercourses in the central-eastern provinces, still affected by the hydraulic problems generated by the previous floods, due to the difficulty of disposing of the water overflowed by the rivers which saturate the secondary network and reclamation, whose water levels are still high.

In terms of landslides, widespread conditions of soil saturation remain in the central-eastern mountain and hilly areas of the region, favorable to the worsening of slope instability already triggered in recent weeks: a scenario to yellow alert due to hydrogeological criticality on the high, low hills and plains of Romagna and the hills of Bologna.

Volunteers

I’m over 1,970 volunteers of Civil Protection currently engaged in the field. Of these, 687 come from national voluntary organizations, 342 from Emilia-Romagna and 949 from the mobile columns of other Regions.

Furthermore, 113 volunteers work in the Ravenna area activated under the European mobilization mechanism (National Department of Civil Protection): it is about 25 operators coming from Slovakia and 32 from Slovenia41 from France and 15 from Belgium.

Since the beginning of the emergency they are overall circa 21.800 committed volunteers.

Green number

I am over 4,500 the calls received to date on the toll-free number 800024662, made available by the Region, 7 days a week from 8 to 20. Most of the calls concern requests for information on how to provide help to the population affected by the flood.