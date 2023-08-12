Coordinator warns that repeal of agreement with the EU violates children’s rights

They consider the decision of the Chamber of Deputies to repeal the agreement with the European Union as a populist act.

The Coordinator for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (CDIA) regretted the decision made by the deputies that ratified the repeal of the agreement with the European Union (EU), they assure that with this, the Legislative Power violates the rights of children and teenagers. Given the fact, now he asks the new president Santiago Peña for sanity, who would be in charge of defining the issue.

The Coordinator for the Rights of Children and Adolescents of Paraguay (CDIA), which has been in operation since 1993, spoke out against the Chamber of Deputies, which made the decision to give partial sanction to the project that repeals the European Union agreement (EU), to finance educational transformation programs, even accusing that, with this decision, “the Legislative Power of Paraguay violates the rights of children and adolescents.”

Given the fact that they consider very serious, the Coordinator made a call to the Executive Branch urging it to “put sanity first”, proceeding to veto the bill, in case it is sanctioned, considering that it puts at risk the permanence of thousands of students in the national educational system of our country.

In this regard, they pointed out that, “The national authorities must show clear signs of the existence of real legal security in the country, and guarantee human rights for all people,” they pointed out.

At the same time, they expressed their concern about the use made in the National Parliament of children and adolescents, “under false arguments and hate speech, generating an atmosphere of tension in society and the spread of moral panic.”

We warn, through a statement, that hindering access to international cooperation funds for development, and more to population groups in a situation of vulnerability, is a violation of human rights.

They also indicated that the repeal violates the right to development, which is very necessary to reduce inequalities between countries, therefore, they ensure that international cooperation contributes in an essential way to alleviate or complement the actions of States in progress. developmental.

They insisted that the elimination of resources from the freely available budget support of the General Budget of Expenditures of the Nation, destined for the Ministry of Education and Sciences, without providing public financing alternatives, is “negligent and criminal”, on the part of the elected authorities , since neither does it seek to respond to the needs of about 500,000 children and adolescents who are outside the educational system.

The bill that repeals the validity of Law 6659/20 that approves the financing agreement between the European Union (EU) and Paraguay for the support program for the education system was approved on Wednesday by the Lower House. The initiative now goes to study in the Senate, if it continues in the same way, it will reach the new president Santiago Peña, who will have the responsibility of deciding on the matter.

