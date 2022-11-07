Listen to the audio version of the article

Between climate and human rights, Giorgia Meloni landed late yesterday in Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN Cop27. Making her debut at an international summit after arriving at Palazzo Chigi, she is the first premier Italian visiting Egypt since Giulio Regeni was found dead in Cairo in 2016. Cairo diplomacy, high-level Egyptian sources report, is working to organize a face-to-face meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that is not yet on the agenda.

Al-Sisi, Scholz, Macron e Sunak

In the aftermath of the government’s inauguration, al-Sisi had sent congratulations to Meloni, hoping to soon develop “bilateral relations” between the two countries, complicated by cases Giulio Regeni (the Italian government a year ago appeared as a civil party in Rome in the trial against the agents of the Egyptian services) and then that of Patrik Zaki. In the twenty-four hour mission, Meloni, accompanied by the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pickettocould have bilateral with the German premier Olaf Scholzthe British one Rishi Sunakand among the heads of state there is also the French Emmanuel Macron.

Italy’s commitment to the climate

Speaking in plenary this afternoon, he will reiterate that Italy participates in the common commitment to reduce greenhouse gases taken by the EU: cutting emissions by 55% by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. In the negotiations in Sharm, the positions of the 27 countries members will be closely coordinated in scope European. Already on the eve, however, the absence of China, Russia and India, among the first for C02 emissions, raises fears for the achievement of the objectives of the Conference.

The Regeni and Zaki cases

There is no lack of political controversies related to human rights, less marked than when during the Draghi government Eni signed a contract for 3 billion cubic meters more LNG with Egypt, or those for the sale of two ships in Cairo during that Conte. For Elly Schlein (Pd), “it is a shame that COP27 is held in a country that violates the fundamental rights of people, Regeni first and Zaki today”. In recent days Regeni’s motherPaola Deffendi, posted without further comment, an article in Repubblica by the journalist Nicolas Lozito entitled “Why I won’t go to COP27 in Egypt: without freedom there is no environmentalism”.