“We are at a decisive moment in the fight against climate change in recent months we have experienced dramatic effects in many regions of the planet we are called to do more and faster to protect the climate”. This was stated by Prime Minister Meloni speaking at the COP27 summit in Egypt. “Italy will play its part”, she added, specifying that the goal is “a just transition on the climate” to be achieved with “a common effort” of all countries. “Italy – she said – has increased the contribution of its funding to the fight against climate change, we have tripled our commitment” on this front with a commitment of 1.4 billion dollars in 5 years “.

“Right transition, no one is left behind”

“In the EU, we plan to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and to reach climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest. In this perspective, Italy has recently strengthened its installed capacity of renewable energy and will accelerate this trend in line with RepowerEU’s objectives. We intend to pursue a just transition to support the affected communities and leave no one behind, ”adds Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech.

“We support developing countries”

Meloni then renewed the commitment of 100 billion dollars to support developing countries until 2025 “and to define an ambitious and sustainable goal thereafter”. To do this, adds the premier, “we must bring together governments, private investors and multilateral development banks to share investments and risks, to accelerate a just energy transition”. Italy is “proud to be part of Just Energy Transition Partnerships, an ambitious G7 initiative that will provide substantial financial resources and technical assistance to partner countries”.

Bilateral with Scholz, focus on Ukraine and energy

From the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine to the consequent energy crisis and the management of migratory flows. These are the issues discussed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a bilateral meeting (defined as “cordial”), on the sidelines of the works of the CoP 27, with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz. The meeting, as explained by Palazzo Chigi, followed the telephone conversation that Meloni and Scholz had had on 28 October. Meloni and Scholz also confirmed their intention to consolidate bilateral relations between Italy and Germany.

Debut at an international summit

Upon arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh for the inaugural ceremony of the high-level meetings of Cop27 (the United Nations climate conference), Giorgia Meloni found Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the UN Secretary General to welcome her António Guterres. The Italian premier, accompanied by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto, shook hands with al-Sisi. Making his debut at an international summit after landing at Palazzo Chigi, Meloni is the first Italian premier to visit Egypt since Giulio Regeni was found dead in Cairo in 2016.