Matt McGrath

environmental affairs reporter

27 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/28D2/production/_127705401_f6c5f2e6042db43ee1b6a1c89fcec448c26c47fb0_0_5500_36671000x667.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image captiontext, Protesters at Egypt climate summit on Saturday

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) reached a historic agreement that developed countries will pay poorer countries to compensate for the economic losses caused by climate change.

But is it really a big win? The BBC summarized five key takeaways.

1: The biggest win since the Paris Agreement…?

A new funding arrangement to make up for the losses – a pool fund for some of the countries hardest hit by climate change – was hailed as a “historic moment”. It may be seen as the most significant progress on climate since the Paris Agreement at the 2015 Climate Change Conference.

For decades, the victims of climate change have been the unseen ghosts of the developed world.

There has long been money for reducing carbon emissions or helping countries adapt to rising temperatures — but for those who lost everything, there was nothing.

“A solar panel or a sea wall isn’t much use to someone watching their homes disappear during the floods in Pakistan,” said Harjeet Singh of the Climate Action Network. )explain.

The decision of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on the loss and damage fund will not immediately solve the above problems.

There are still many unknown factors in the fund. What are the criteria for initiating spending? Where will the money come from? Is there enough money?

Pakistan faces a cost of $30 billion against the EU’s €60 million contribution.

But setting up this fund is about more than money, compensation or grants — it’s really about solidarity and rebuilding trust.

It’s a solid demonstration that we’re really in this together.

2: …or was it the biggest failure since Paris?

For many countries, the final hours of negotiations represented a real setback in the fight against rising temperatures.

While the Loss and Damage Fund represents a major victory on paper, the overall decision is seen as a missed opportunity in the fight against climate change.

The man who chaired the negotiations at the last climate change conference in Glasgow gave a blunt comment.

“What the science tells us is that carbon emissions have to peak by 2025, but that’s not mentioned in this document,” said Alok Sharma.

“The actual implementation of the phased reduction of coal consumption is not mentioned in the document.”

In addition to these constraints, there has also been a 180-degree turn in the language around fossil fuels.

The wording of the document now includes “low emissions and renewable energy”.

This is seen as a major loophole that could leave more room for development of natural gas resources, which are less carbon-intensive than coal.

3: The spirit of the 1.5C goal is commendable, but the text is a bit weak

Whether our temperature rise in the next five years will exceed this important baseline compared with the pre-industrial era, the chance is only half and half. We will likely be permanently above this line in 2031.

But at COP27, the EU and other developed countries are willing to go all out to keep the promise of 1.5C.

Their efforts ultimately failed because the specific document made no mention of phasing out the use of fossil fuels, which was seen as a necessary step beyond last year’s decision to phase out coal use. See also Easter all in red, more than 110 thousand checks: 400 euro fines to those who took a tan

“I wish we would phase out fossil fuel use,” said Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, the Marshall Islands’ special climate envoy. She, like other island governments, is concerned that any rise in temperature beyond 1.5C would cause them to be submerged.

“The current documentation is not sufficient, but we have shown with the loss and damage fund that we can make the impossible possible. So we know that when we come back next year, we can completely remove fossil fuels.”

There is a strong sense of solidarity between wealthier countries and these island governments on keeping warming below 1.5C.

Confidence in holding this tipping point has also emerged as a key difference between the US, the EU and other richer countries, and China, which has clearly paid less attention to this goal.

If we can stick to the track of 1.5C, the world will undoubtedly be a better place, and belief in this ideal is also a political and economic bridge for developing countries.

So, even if the 1.5C goal struggles in terms of science and climate conference progress, one can still expect stronger diplomatic links in the years to come.

4: The fossil fuel industry is finally coming out of the shadows

One of the highlights at COP27 is the presence and influence of those in the fossil fuel industry – whether they represent the industry or the country.

Participants from the oil and gas industry were everywhere. There are a total of about 636 people in the national delegation and trade team.

The crowded venue can sometimes feel like a fossil fuel trade fair. This influence is evident in the final text. See also Xi and Bai made their own moves to win South Korea's Yin Xiyue to meet Wang Qishan. Biden will rarely visit South Korea first | Xi Jinping | Wang Qishan | Yin Xiyue | Biden |

Demands from India and others to phase out all fossil fuel use have not materialized despite support from the European Union and many other countries of varying economic sizes.

Many African countries are also keen to use the platform of the climate conference to promote their new national oil and gas plans.

“The fact that the final text talks only about ‘phasing out coal power’ is a disaster for African countries and for the climate itself,” said Babawale Obianzu of the environmental group Friends of the Earth Africa. Babawale Obayanju said.

“We don’t need to extract more gas from Africa and destroy our communities to benefit rich countries and corporations. What we need from COP27 is a deal to phase out all fossil fuel use quickly and fairly.”

The fight will continue at COP28 in Dubai.

5: Democracy matters for climate change

news/240/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/222E/production/_127705780_5e075a57eaa2ba6991c3a66d46dfb7d8c5d172b70_0_5500_36661000x667.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image captiontext, Brazilian President-elect Lula (middle) at a meeting last Thursday

The undisputed favorite at the climate change conference is Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula Da Silva.

As he did in Copenhagen in 2009, Lula lit the venue on fire with his pledge to achieve zero deforestation by 2030.

In addition to making pledges about the Amazon rainforest, Lula has restored confidence in voting to solve climate issues.

The same is true for US President Biden, but his posture is much lower-key. Democrats hold on to the Senate, likely to ensure that his Inflation Reduction Act (Inflation Reduction Act) will not be overturned or weakened.

It suddenly makes America’s 2030 emission reduction goals possible.

Democracy as an effective weapon against climate change is also evident in the actions of the host of the conference.

In an environment surrounded by security and surveillance, the atmosphere at the conference was almost blatantly zero-tolerance.

In addition to continuing troubles over human rights, host Egypt has not paid enough attention to some of the basic functional services of the conference, such as food, drink and decent Wi-Fi.

When the situation was more critical, the participants in the negotiations were clearly not on the side of the presidency. This is very important to the end result.

COP27 could have made significant progress on climate change, and its failure to do so is at least partly the fault of the hosts.

No progress on fossil fuels

— Analysis by Georgina Rannard, BBC Environment Correspondent, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

The deal ends a nearly 30-year wait for countries hit hard by climate change.

However, the developed world remains dissatisfied with the progress made in reducing fossil fuels.

This year’s negotiation conference held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, almost collapsed, and it was two days overdue.

The historic moment of the Loss and Damage Fund agreement on Sunday morning was greeted with only lukewarm applause as delegates rallied through a bewildering and often chaotic 48 hours. exhausted.