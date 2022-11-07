Is it possible to save the planet and oppress its inhabitants at the same time? The question may seem absurd, also because that to a clean and livable environment is now considered one of human rights.

Yet COP27 is taking place in a country that violates the rights of its citizens. We are facing a fatal contradiction. Marshal Abdel Fattah al Sisi al Sisi’s Egypt, where the 27th world climate conference was inaugurated on 6 November, experienced such a despotic drift that it is considered more authoritarian than the Mubarak regime, overthrown by the 2011 revolution.

Symbol of this degeneration is the fate of Alaa Abdel Fattah, one of the most prominent figures of the 2011 Tahrir Square riots and a pioneer of online democratic activism. After the fall of Mubarak, Abdel Fattah spent more time in prison than on his own. This forty-year-old man, imprisoned on suspicion of spreading “fake news“, has been on a partial hunger strike since April. On November 6, he stopped drinking, causing concern for his already weakened health.

Dialogue and respect

The connection between this affair and COP27 was highlighted by Greta Thunberg, the young environmental activist who, before the start of the Sharm el Sheik summit, showed a sign asking for Abdel Fattah’s release.

Some might think that for activists like Thunberg the planet’s cause prevails over individual ones, regardless of everything. Instead, the young environmentalist had the intelligence to connect the two causes and point out that it is possible to ask for a dialogue between states and at the same time demand respect for fundamental human rights.