BY EDITORIAL SPORTS / EL PILÓN

The Conmebol and Concacaf announced this Friday the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop football in both regions. The deal includes competitions women’s and men’s national teams and a new club tournament.

The main decision of this announcement has to do with the America’s Cup 2024 that will be played in the United States, in the summer of 2024, and will include the 10 Conmebol teams I already knowThe best Concacaf teams, as guests. traditional east south american tournament will be co-organized by both confederations.

Concacaf countries will have the opportunity to qualify for this competition through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24.

As for Conmebol, this agreement will support its national teams in their preparation for the next World Cup through an expanded Copa América with six elite Concacaf teams, organized in the region that will host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For its part, it will allow Concacaf to provide more high-quality competition for its men’s national teams over the next two years, including the conclusion of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League, the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 and the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24.

Argentina and Uruguay, with 15 eachare the selected most winners of the America Cup; followed by Brazil (9). They also won it: Paraguay (2), Chile (2), Peru (2), Colombia (1) and Bolivia (1).

FEMALE NATIONAL TEAMS

The agreement also includes the women’s national teams. Concacaf will invite the four best Conmebol women’s national teams to participate in the Concacaf Gold Cup W 2024. The inaugural edition of this tournament will be played in the United States. The contest of 12 teams it is a key part of the new Concacaf women’s national team competition calendar.

The two Concacaf teams that will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics (United States and Jamaica or Canada) will receive a bye to the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W. The remaining six Concacaf teams will be determined through the Concacaf W Qualifier. 2023.

The four invited Conmebol teams that will participate have been determined based on the results of the Women’s America Cup 2022: Brazil (champion) Colombia (runner-up), Argentina (third place) and Paraguay (fourth place).

NEW CLUBS TOURNAMENT

Likewise, Conmebol and Concacaf will organize a centralized club competition style ‘final four’ in which the best clubs of the respective confederations will participate. the four teams (two from each confederation) Participants will qualify through the existing Conmebol and Concacaf club competitions and the two confederations are working so that the first edition of this tournament will be played in 2024.

About the important agreement, Alejandro Dominguezpresident of Conmebol, stated that: “Conmebol and Concacaf are united by historical and affective ties. But above all, we are united by the passion, characteristic of all America, for soccer and sport. We are determined to renew and expand our joint initiatives and projects. We want this passion to translate into more and better competitions and for soccer and its values ​​to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Undoubtedly, both confederations believe in great and We will work with this orientation”.

Nonetheless, Victor Montagliani, Concacaf president, said that: “This association is to support the continued growth of men’s and women’s soccer in Concacaf and Conmebol, and it will really be mutually beneficial for both confederations. Working hand in hand with Conmebol, we will offer elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations and that we know the fans want to see. We will work together to ensure that football in both regions continues to thrive.”