In the first leg of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores in which both teams seek a place in the group round. Millionaires and Atlético Mineiro tied.

The Galo (Rooster) team from Belo Horizonte, led by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, lHe managed to tie a difficult game in which his rival had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from midfielder David Macalister Silva.

In the first minutes, the Colombians drowned out the Brazilians with their pressure and played a good part of the time in the opposite territory, but they had great difficulty in breaking through the defence. The only way they found to get close was with long-distance shots that went wide of Everson’s goal.

However, the host team began to leave gaps in defense and the Frenchman took advantage of that, who began to find spaces and had his first clear opportunity in the minute 13 with a fast break driven by Patrick.

A pass from the midfielder was transformed by Paulinho into a left-footed shot that demanded the goalkeeper Montero thoroughly.

The game continued like this and then the one who was close to opening the scoring was Hulk, who received a long pass from Dodô and decided to try to hang Montero with a ball that went over the goal of the local goalkeeper.

Atlético Mineiro was closer to the goal, Millonarios made it 1-0 in the 41st minute with their first chance to score on a corner kick taken by the creative Daniel Cataño and headed by Silva, one of the shortest players on the pitch, to send to the bottom of the network with the complicity of Everson.

In the second half, the Brazilians had a clear chance after the break when Costa Rican central defender Juan Pablo Vargas was unable to clear a long ball and Hulk was hand in hand with Montero, who stopped another difficult ball and was confirmed at that moment as a figure of the game.

Millonarios, however, was not experiencing difficulties and was close to extending the lead to 62 with a shot from striker Leonardo Castro, saved by Everson, but saw how the Frenchman tied at 65.

Center-back Jemerson filtered a long pass for Paulinho and the player, who plays for Atlético Mineiro on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, took advantage of Montero’s departure and hung him up to celebrate equality.

After the score, the game went back and forth, both teams had opportunities to take the lead, but neither did. so the series will be defined on Wednesday of next week at the Mineirão de Belo Horizonte stadium.