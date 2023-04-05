A score by Alan Patrick at minute 85 helped Internacional to equalize 1-1 and save a point in their visit to Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) on the first day of Group B of the Copa Libertadores.

The goal with which the locals opened the scoring was the work of the center-back Víctor Moreno, who took advantage of a bad aerial shot by goalkeeper Keiller at minute 51 and who had the crowd that went to the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín excited.who had to settle for a point in his first outing.

Despite the fact that the Colombians had the first approach as soon as the game started with a shot from Edwuin Cetré that Keiller saved without any major difficulties, Colorado took possession of the ball and began to play in the opposite field.

There Wanderson and Alan Patrick were key, who began to associate with Luiz Adriano and little by little broke a defense that the central defenders Andrés Cadavid and Moreno held as best they could.

The clearest of the Brazilians was at 21 Luiz Adriano, a former Milan player who took a shot in the area after a brilliant pass filtered by Alan Patrick that goalkeeper Luis Vásquez saved with a notable stretch, who today replaces the injured Andrés Mosquera.

As the minutes passed, the hosts equalized the charges and had their best opportunity to score at 35 in a one-on-one in which the Argentine Luciano Pons could not overcome Keiller’s resistance.

In the second half, DIM opened the scoring at minute 51 when Cetré sent a cross in which the Internacional goalkeeper went wrong, Cadavid headed back and Moreno hit a header that no one could stop.

The Colombians maintained their dominance against a rival that was stunned by the score and in which the ball barely passed through the feet of Alan Patrick and Wanderson, the players called to create options.

However, in the final minutes Mano Menezes’s team locked Medellín in their field and had one of the clearest to score in an individual play by Pedro Henrique who took a left-footed shot that goalkeeper Vásquez cleared.

When everything seemed defined, Inter equalized in a play in which Pedro Henrique took a shot that was saved by the local goalkeeper and which Alan Patrick sent into the back of the net on the rebound at minute 85 to seal the final 1-1.

On the second day of Group B, Colorado will host Metropolitanos on April 18 and one day later, El Poderoso will visit Nacional in Montevideo.