Julian Andres Santa

The first legs of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores begin with three games to be played today: at 5 pm, Argentinos Juniors receives Fluminense in Argentina; At 7 pm in La Paz, Bolivia, Bolívar will be at home against Atlético Paranaense from Brazil and at the same time, River Plate faces Internacional de Porto Alegre in one of the most attractive matches of the day.

