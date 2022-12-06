Former Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini was elected president of Copasir. The exponent of the Democratic Party received 9 votes. Fdi exponent Giovanni Donzelli was elected vice president. This is what we learn from Copasir sources.

Guerini, according to what is learned from parliamentary sources, has received the consent of all the majority and opposition parties. Only one blank ballot and it should be that of the former defense minister. According to reports, the deputy of Italia Viva, Ettore Rosato, was elected secretary of the Committee.