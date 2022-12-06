Listen to the audio version of the article

Pd deputy Lorenzo Guerini – according to what we learn – was elected president of Copasir (Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic) during today’s meeting of the Committee, which has ten members, equally divided between the majority and the opposition. By law, the latter holds the presidency. Vice President Giovanni Donzelli (Fdi). Deputy Iv Ettore Rosato was elected secretary of Copasir. This is a second time for Guerini: he had already led the Parliamentary Intelligence Control Committee in the first part of the last legislature

Meeting postponed

The meeting was supposed to take place last week, but was canceled due to a lack of agreement within the opposition, which is entitled by law to preside over the parliamentary intelligence control body. The presidency of the body belongs to the opposition, which has indicated the dem Lorenzo Guerini for the leadership of the Committee. The Pd also indicated Enrico Borghi with him. For the 5 stars sit the former prosecutor Roberto Scarpinato and Marco Pellegrini. But if the agreement in the opposition held up immediately for the presidency, the uncertainty seemed instead to concern the assignment of the vice-presidency, a box that should be filled by a member of the majority.

Giovanni Donzelli (Fdi) vice president: very serene climate

Having cleared the field of the candidacy of the group leader for the Senate of Fi, Licia Ronzulli and the Northern League Claudio Borghi, it is within the Brothers of Italy that the vice president had to be chosen: Fdi brought Giovanni Donzelli, Andrea Augello and Angelo Rossi to the Committee. It is therefore among the three that Guerini’s deputy candidate was chosen.

«There was a clear expression of the Committee, with a large majority, on the presidency. Now let’s start working» said Fdi deputy Giovanni Donzelli, after his election as vice president of Copasir, leaving Palazzo San Macuto. “Very serene atmosphere,” he continued, answering a question about the meeting.

Intertwining with the Supervisory Commission

The postponement of the body’s operations began to be a coincidence: it had to be nominated within 20 days of the proclamation of the new elected officials. The interweaving with the launch of Rai Supervision, the other Commission which should indicate an opposition presidency, also did not help the definition of the dossier. The M5s intends to bring one of its candidates but the third pole that Maria Elena Boschi is also aiming for is that box. However, the Movement has not yet decided on its candidate: we are talking about Riccardo Ricciardi or the former minister Stefano Patuanelli. On the other hand, there would be no indication of the former mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino: her name was circulated as a possible competitor of Boschi but in 5 Star circles her candidacy is excluded.