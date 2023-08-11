Coppa Italia 2023/24 Mediaset exclusive: 32nd Finals program and commentators

The Frecciarossa Italian Cup will keep this name also in the seasons 2022/2023 and 2023/2024. The next show will end on 24 maggio 2023with the finale in dry race at the Olympic stadium in Romewhen the team that will take over the legacy of theInterwinner of the last trophy.

Taken with the preliminary round of last August 5th and 6th 76th edition of the Italian Cup, tournament that was played for the first time in 1922 and saw the victory of I go who defeated 1-0 in the finalUdineseafter extra time, thanks to the decisive goal by Levrat. There are 16 teams that have won the tournament at least once: we find in command, by number of titles won Juventus a quota 14, Roma e Inter (the neroazzurri holders of the title, won last May in the final of Roma against the Fiorentina establishing himself for 2-1) then Lazio (7), Fiorentina e Napoli (6 each), Milan e Torino (5 each); Sampdoria (4); Parma (3), Bologna (2), Atalanta, Genoa, Vado, Venice and Vicenza (1 each). The title has always been won by a club A leaguewith the exception of the 1922 editions (I’m going, but the championships structured on a single group did not yet exist) and 1961/62 (Napoli – that year in Serie B – which won 2-1 over Spal in the dry finish, a Roma).

In detail, 20 clubs from Serie A, 18 from Serie B and 6 from Serie C will compete for the 2023/24 Italian Cup. Unfortunately we won’t see Reggina or Lecco at the starting line, both of which are excluded from Serie B when the tournament calendar is compiled and therefore automatically excluded from the Cup as well. In their place, one of the new protagonists will be Crotone, who despite playing in Lega Pro have been fished out to take the place of the Calabrians. Also this year, therefore, the teams will enter the game at different times, depending on the category they belong to. The top clubs in our championship, the top 8 in last season’s Serie A, are admitted by right to the round of 16, where the run-up to the title will begin for them.

The others instead start from the preliminary rounds, with direct elimination matches up to the quarterfinals. The double challenge of the semi-finals is an exception, which will be played with two-way matches without the away goals rule, also abandoned in European cups. In the event of a tie in the 90th minute, overtime and any penalties will decide the winning team. The introduction of the semi-automatic offside from the quarter-finals was then confirmed, after the debut in the last edition which was very successful. Finally, the final will be held as always in the splendid setting of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Mediaset will exclusively broadcast all the matches from the 32nd round of the Final Italian Cup until the final act of May 15, 2024, plus the new one Super cup Italian in the final four version with Inter, Fiorentina, Lazio, Naples which will take place in January 2024.

It starts on Friday 11 August on Canale 20 and Italia 1 with 4 very interesting matches that promise entertainment. At 17:45 the Frosinone hosts the Pisacommentary by Giampiero Foglia Manzillo on Canale 20. At 18 instead theUdinese face the Catanzaronarrated by Riccardo Trevisani and Roberto Cravero on Italia 1. Two other challenges in prime time: the Genoa will see it with Modena at 21 on Canale 20 with commentary by Fabrizio Ferrero, while at 21:15 the Bologna hosts the Cesena with the Callegari-Tiribocchi couple on Italia 1 and Monica Bertini in the studio.

Saturday 12th we repeat with 4 other matches. It starts at 17:45 with Empoli-Cittadella narrated by Raffaele Pappadà on Channel 20. At 6 p.m Bari welcomes the Parmawith Ferrero and Agostinelli in commentary on Italia 1. In the evening, double match: Hellas Verona-Ascoli at 21 on Canale 20 e Cagliari-Palermo at 21:15 on Italia 1 with Trevisani and Paganin.

Sunday 13 the third block of matches: in the middle of the afternoon Salernitana-Ternana on Channel 20, then Cosenza-Sassuolo with Trevisani and Tiribocchi on Italia 1. In the evening Lecce-Como narrated by Ciarapica e Monza-Reggiana with the Callegari-Cravero couple at the microphone, respectively on Canale 20 and Italia 1.

Grand finale on Monday 14 August, with the last 4 challenges scheduled: it starts at 17:45 with Cremonese-Crotone told by Pappadà on Canale 20. At 6 pm Sampdoria hosts Sudtirol with Ciarapica and Camolese on Italia 1. In the evening, double match: Spezia-Venice at 9 pm on Canale 20 and the postponement Turin-Feralpisalò at 21:15 on Italia 1 with Trevisani and Paganin.

On 22nd and 23rd August and 29th and 30th August the appetizer of Champions League with the first leg and second leg of the playoffs on Italia 1 and Mediaset Infinity. Then from 19 September we start with the group stage. Mediaset will broadcast 121 games a year, including the finalfor the next two seasons. The challenges will be broadcast exclusively free-to-air on Channel 5 on Tuesday (the best match for each match day), while the other matches will be visible in streaming on Mediaset Infinity+.



FRIDAY 11 AUGUST 2023

ore 17:45 FROSINONE vs PISA– Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winner Torino vs Feralpisalo’

commentary: Giampiero Foglia Manzillo

ore 18:00 UDINESE vs CATANZARO Live Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Winner Cagliari vs Palermo

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani – Comment: Roberto Cravero

ore 21:00 GENOA vs MODENA – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winning Monza vs Reggiana

commentary: Fabrizio Ferrero

ore 21:15 BOLOGNA vs. CESENA Direct Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Winner Hellas Verona vs Ascoli

commentary: Massimo Callegari – Comment: Simone Tiribocchi

Sent: Frances Welcome

On Italia 1, a study conducted by Monica Bertini, with Franco Ordine, Ciccio Graziani, Massimo Paganin, Daniele Miceli and Graziano Cesari

SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2023

ore 17:45 EMPOLI vs CITADEL – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Vincente Cremonese vs Crotone

commentary: Raffaele Pappadà

ore 18:00 BARI vs PARMA Direct Exclusive ITALY 1 —> Vincente Lecce vs Como

commentary: Fabrizio Ferrero – Comment: Andrea Agostinelli

ore 21:00 HELLAS VERONA vs LISTEN – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winner Bologna vs Cesena

commentary: Frederick Mastria

ore 21:15 CAGLIARI vs. PALERMO Direct Exclusive ITALY 1 —> Vincente Udinese vs Catanzaro

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani – Comment: Massimo Paganin

Sent: Monica Vanali

On Italia 1, a study conducted by Monica Bertini, with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Simone Tiribocchi, Daniele Miceli and Graziano Cesari

SUNDAY 13 AUGUST 2023

ore 17:45 SALERNITANA vs TERNANA – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winner Sampdoria vs Sudtirol

commentary: Giampiero Foglia Manzillo

ore 18:00 COSENZA vs SASSUOLO Direct Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Vincente Spezia vs Venice

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani – Comment: Simone Tiribocchi



ore 21:00 LECCE vs. COMO – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Vincente Bari vs. Parma

commentary: Roberto Ciarapica

ore 21:15 MONZA vs REGGIANA Direct Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Winning Genoa vs Modena

commentary: Massimo Callegari – Comment: Roberto Cravero

Envoy: Alessio Conti

On Italia 1, a study conducted by Monica Bertini, with Sandro Sabatini, Ciccio Graziani, Giuseppe Incocciati and Graziano Cesari

MONDAY 14 AUGUST 2023

ore 17:45 CREMONESE vs CROTONE – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winner Empoli vs Citadel

commentary: Raffaele Pappadà

ore 18:00 SAMPDORIA vs SUDTIROL Live Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Winner Salernitana vs Ternana

commentary: Roberto Ciarapica – Comment: Giancarlo Camolese

Sent: Irma D’Alessandro

ore 21:00 SPICE vs VENICE – Direct Exclusive Channel 20 Mediaset —> Winner Cosenza vs Sassuolo

commentary: Frederick Mastria

ore 21:15 TURIN vs FERALPISALO’ Direct Exclusive ITALIA 1 —> Winner Frosinone vs Pisa

commentary: Riccardo Trevisani – Comment: Massimo Paganin

Envoy: Fabrizio Ferrero

On Italia 1, a study conducted by Monica Bertini, with Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Daniele Miceli and Graziano Cesari

