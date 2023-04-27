Coppa Italia: Castrovilli, we want to make history – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 27 – “I want to congratulate the fans, who are extraordinary, and La Cremonese, who gave us a hard time. Now let’s enjoy this success, then we’ll think about the final. Yes, we want to make history. It will be a one-off match, you never know what could happen. we want to prepare it well and the coach knows it. The Italian gets everyone going, there’s competition but luckily it’s healthy.” Thus Gaetano Castrovilli at the end of the match where Fiorentina won the Italian Cup final against Inter at the Franchi against Cremonese.



The patron, Rocco Commisso, who recently arrived in Italy to stay close to his team, was very satisfied: “I returned from America to attend this important match, but the boys now have to concentrate on Sunday’s match – he told the microphones of Mediaset – It’s true, we’ll go to Rome and I hope to be there. Well done the fans, they did a spectacular choreography, but I have to congratulate everyone, from the staff to the boys – said the Fiorentina president -. compliments, it’s the first final. He’s doing a great job. When we criticized him I’ve always been close to him. I’ve never criticized my players and my staff, I’ve always done it that way.”



Commisso also spoke of his goals, the first of which is not to make Fiorentina go bankrupt again: “It went bankrupt 20 years ago but it won’t go bankrupt again”, he declared, recalling however that “the problem for us is that of revenues”. “We can’t go get certain players and then end up like Juventus, who still had 400 million in revenues,” Commisso explained. today. This will never happen to Fiorentina. I don’t know where we’ll get, each of us has our dreams and I have mine and then we’ll see where we’ll get,” he concluded. (HANDLE).

