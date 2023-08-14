Home » Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana flies to 16/1 – News
Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana flies to 16/1 – News

Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana flies to 16/1 – News

Reggiana recovers Monza at the UPower Stadium and flies to the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. After the initial lead signed by D’Ambrosio for Raffaele Palladino’s Brianza, Alessandro Nesta’s men turned the match around in the second half thanks to goals by Nardi and Cigarini (from a penalty) for the final 2-1. Reggiana thus accesses the round of 32, where they will challenge Genoa who beat Modena yesterday.

