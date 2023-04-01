news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NOVARA, APRIL 01 – They stole copper cables from companies and power plants. In one case they had caused serious damage to production forcing the company to shut down the plants. The Mobile Squad of Novara, with the ‘Praiders’ operation, put an end to the activity of a group of ‘red gold’ thieves who were accused of criminal association.



Seven people investigated, three arrested. The police recovered around 3,000 kg of copper cables, and two Ferraris worth over 200,000 euros were also seized. The thefts had taken place not only in the Novarese area, but also in the Milanese and Pavese areas. The investigations started a year ago, in April, following the seizure of a van containing 1,700 kg of copper cables during an inspection. The base of the group was in San Pietro Mosezzo, not far from Novara. Each of the components had a specific task: after stealing the copper, they worked it by putting it back on the market. The gang was headed by a 50-year-old from Novara, while the thefts were carried out by two men and a woman: the first two entered the companies while the woman was the driver and lurked nearby as a ‘pole’.



The quantity of material removed varied from 500 to 2,000 kg.



The investigations therefore focused on the man responsible for withdrawing the copper and placing it on the market. The search, carried out in his home, made it possible to find the documentation certifying the sale and from which the same, over the last 4 years, has earned over one million euros. (HANDLE).

