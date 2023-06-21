“Copyright” and owners of cafes! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

At a time when successive governments in our country continued to rely on the pockets of citizens in facing the repercussions of economic, health and other crises, by imposing “solidarity” taxes under several names, while refusing to tax fuel companies and other large companies and large farmers.

And at a time when the current government, led by Aziz Akhannouch, head of the National Rally of Independents Party, also rejected the opposition’s proposal to amend a tax on wealth on the sidelines of the discussions on the draft finance law for the year 2022, which aims in general to create additional income for the state treasury in the direction of financing some projects. Such as social protection and support for vital strategic sectors such as health and education. It is the same proposal that was previously submitted by one of the national parties two years ago.

Citizens in general, and owners of cafes and restaurants in particular, were surprised that the Moroccan Office for Copyright and Related Rights sent warning notices to a number of owners of cafes and restaurants throughout the honorable Kingdom, through which they impose “fees” under the name “authority dues”, claiming that they exploit literary and artistic works, related to broadcasting songs. And films, plays and folklore in these spaces. As professionals are required to perform financial duties ranging between 3,000 and 7,000 dirhams in a group of cafes in the economic capital, provided that they are paid within a specified time, either directly at the Bank of Morocco or via bank transfer.

It is the “fees” that sparked widespread controversy and overwhelming resentment among workers in the sector, who described this step as arbitrary and arbitrary, and expressed their categorical refusal to pay it on the grounds that they were not concerned with it, especially since they, like all Moroccans, pay television fees in their electricity bills, in addition to suffering From the accumulation of levies since the outbreak of the new Corona virus, which is the “tax” that its spark can extend to customers by raising the prices of drinks and foods.

While the Acting Director of the Moroccan Office for Copyright and Related Rights, Dalal Mohammadi Al-Alawi, considered that the decision to fine cafes and restaurants is not a “tax” as described by the owners of cafes, nor is it a random decision, and that Law 19.25 approved by the office gives him all the authority to extract copyright dues, noting that It grants the office the right to do so and aims to protect literary and artistic works, stressing also that the office has been extracting these rights for years from cafes, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, concert halls and cinema halls, and that those sums extracted are subsequently disbursed as rights for the authors involved in the office.

However, the owners of cafés now feel that they are being targeted more than others, as in addition to the state of discontent left by the campaigns of the field authority’s agents on many occasions in various Moroccan cities, which the National Association of Owners of Cafés and Restaurants made clear through one of its communications that “regulating the public domain has always been and still is one of its demands.” National, in which the National Office presented effective proposals to ensure the flow of traffic, the right to economic exploitation and the provision of important financial resources for territorial communities ». The association also called on the government to pass a law regulating the sector and another regulating the public domain, in line with the royal directives on encouraging investment and preserving job positions, strongly rejecting those random campaigns that reflect negatively on a sector that has been exhausted by the effects of government decisions since the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic. ».

Thus, the process of tension and attraction continues between the two parties, as the Moroccan Office of Copyright insists on the priority of paying the financial dues of the pioneers of culture and singing in Morocco. the desk. The head of the National Association of Owners of Cafés and Restaurants, Noureddine Al-Harraq, said that the cafes had previously received these notices years ago, which forced them to engage in field battles, which eventually ended with the courts entering the line and rejecting them, as the judicial rulings decided to do justice to the professionals and the Moroccan Office for Human Rights lost. The author those issues.

Not only that, but the same speaker added that imposing additional fees is a blatant arbitrariness against the café owners, because these spaces have turned into a means to cover the financial deficit occurring in state institutions, whether it is related to territorial collectivities, financial funds, or authorship office. Note that cafes pay annual financial subscriptions related to broadcasting football matches, and turn on television for the purpose of watching news bulletins that are not concerned with copyright, as well as radio programs that include a group of lyrical works…

Because of our strong belief that Moroccans are equal before the law, we strongly reject the government and other national institutions and offices adopting selectivity in imposing some legal texts and administrative decisions that would harm a certain group and not others, in order to avoid everything that might stir up confusion and raise the level of popular resentment. Is there any possibility to bridge the views between the Moroccan Office of Copyright and the owners of cafes and restaurants, and defuse this battle that we do not need?