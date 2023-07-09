coral snake nest on a mattress

Family discovered a nest of coral snakes in their mattress, they slept on them and they had realized that they were sleeping, the events happened in Comalcalco Tabasco.

These poisonous snakes had taken the mattress as a nest, when the family woke up to their daily tasks they realized that a coral came out causing them a tremendous fright.

They began to search the mattress and what a surprise they discovered that a complete nest of coral or “coralillo” had formed inside.

It may interest you:

This family decides to incinerate the mattress just to confirm that there were more snakes inside it.

Coral snakes, corals or coral snakes belonging to the genera Micrurus and Micruroides, which are characterized by the presence of rings of variable colors (the majority).

Its venom is neurotoxic, that is, it mainly affects the nervous system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

