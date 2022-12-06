Home News Cordignano, an elderly man, goes out by car and never returns: the searches started
News

Cordignano, an elderly man, goes out by car and never returns: the searches started

by admin
Cordignano, an elderly man, goes out by car and never returns: the searches started

He disappeared on Sunday 4 December around 3 pm from his home in Cordignano John Tonon81 years old, retired.

The elder, of petite buildabout 160 centimeters tall, has grey hair, brown eyes e a chest scar due to surgery.

He departed from his residence aboard a Skoda Octavia green in color, never to return.

At the time of his departure he was wearing a blue sweater con white lines, jeansblack boots and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees him or can report useful information for the purposes of the research currently underway is requested to contact 112 or the train station Carabinieri of Cordignano at the number 0438/999033.

See also  Giant Panda National Park officially established a four-year pilot program that benefits not only giant pandas

You may also like

Pnrr, Sangiuliano: we will use resources for cultural...

Meloni to the League on autonomy: “It won’t...

Sales of cold and anti-epidemic drugs have increased...

Shandong added 26 local confirmed cases yesterday and...

Who is Alfredo Cospito, the first anarchist sentenced...

【Forbidden news】Xi Jinping rarely talks about a blank...

Inauguration of the new Obstetrics and Gynecology office...

Optimizing and adjusting relevant measures for epidemic prevention...

Valle di Lamen, the Genziana restaurant reopens: at...

Pos, the 60 euro limit for payments could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy