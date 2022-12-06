He disappeared on Sunday 4 December around 3 pm from his home in Cordignano John Tonon81 years old, retired.

The elder, of petite buildabout 160 centimeters tall, has grey hair, brown eyes e a chest scar due to surgery.

He departed from his residence aboard a Skoda Octavia green in color, never to return.

At the time of his departure he was wearing a blue sweater con white lines, jeansblack boots and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees him or can report useful information for the purposes of the research currently underway is requested to contact 112 or the train station Carabinieri of Cordignano at the number 0438/999033.