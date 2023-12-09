Home » Core One Labs Inc. Announces Initial Agreement for Potential Sale of Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin, Facilitating Entry into the International Market Seite 1
Core One Labs Inc. Announces Initial Agreement for Potential Sale of Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin, Facilitating Entry into the International Market

Core One Labs Inc. Announces Initial Agreement for Potential Sale of Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin, Facilitating Entry into the International Market Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6) (WKN:A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce the signing of an Initial Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Cube Psytech Corp. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)
(WKN:A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One“) is pleased to announce the signing of an Initial Agreement (the “Agreement“) with Cube Psytech Corp.
(“Cube Psytech“) marking a significant step towards exploring the potential sale of biosynthetically produced psilocybin, or the licensing of its proprietary method for
biosynthetic psilocybin production technology. This Agreement with Cube Psytech could set the stage for Core One products to enter the international market.

Cube Psytech, is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on psilocybin and psilocin research and development programs designed to create innovative psilocybin and psilocin
drugs and protocols for clinical trials and patient prescribed uses globally.

