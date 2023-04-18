Corferias opens its doors today to the FilBo

The most important book fair in Colombia and one of the most influential in the region (FilBo), starts today in Bogotá with the participation of more than 500 exhibitors, 1,600 activities and national and international guests, gathered around a complete literary exhibition, cultural and professional for all ages and interests.

The fair will also be in public libraries and alternative reading spaces with “FilBo Ciudad”, which offers more than 30 free activities, such as talks, launches, workshops and more within the framework of “#FilBoCiudad, a city that LEO is a city that I take care of”.

In addition to publishers, other institutions will also present many new features in this edition. Such is the case of the country’s public and private universities, which have decided to participate actively, for which reason they will be launching books, conferences and exhibitions.

The University of Cundinamarca will participate with the exhibition of 70 books written by professors and students from the different faculties. The Grancolombiano Polytechnic will present a total of 38 novelties, 23 of them in printed format and 15 more that are part of the collection of interactive books called “Navigating through knowledge”.

Also the Gerardo Molina Legal-Social Research Unit Institute (Unijus), Faculty of Law, Political and Social Sciences, which will present eight books that address various topics of academic and social interest.

In addition, MUBI, the global platform for streamingproducer and distributor of films, will be present at the event from April 18 through an exclusive space to present Notebook, the magazine specialized in cinema. Visitors to the FilBo will be able to visit at the stand the issue that was launched in 2022 in London with the aim of providing a curation of texts, photographs, original translations and unique material to illuminate what makes cinema exciting, moving and relevant.

As for the cultural programming, in addition to its main theme for this year, “Raíces”, the activities include conversations on science, peace and reconciliation, the environment, women, Latin America, music and graphic narratives, among others, with guests representing the countries of our continent and the different Colombian regions, turning FilBo into a space for all kinds of audiences, of all ages. It should also be noted that in this version the alliance with Insor and the Saldarriaga Concha Foundation was strengthened, with which 17 events will have interpretation in sign language, including the inauguration, a fact that makes the Fair an increasingly inclusive space. .

Colombian Pavilion

This year spaces designed to strengthen, invigorate and consolidate the public experience will be released. One of the big bets is the Colombia Pavilion (second floor of Corferias Pavilion 6), which will house a specialized bookstore that will concentrate the cultural and editorial offer of our country (the Colombia Pabellón Bookstore), one dedicated to self-published books and stands for various country locations. There will be an auditorium with capacity for 80 people, where artistic events, talks and book presentations will be held, among others, and a large space for Cali, the first Guest City in the history of the FilBo.

There will be three rooms dedicated to children’s and youth literature, as well as an exclusive pavilion for graphic narratives (comics, manga, fanzines and graphic novels, on the second floor of pavilion 8) and another, shared with Colsubsidio, for caricatures and illustration ( second floor of pavilion 1). The Colombia tent will also return to the table “Books to eat”, with a large program that will allow visitors to learn about and taste gastronomy through books, an experience among the many that the Fair offers to its attendees, to which adds a series of afternoons dedicated to the culture of countries such as Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Spain and Peru.

Activities will also be carried out in Barranquilla, Cali, Cartagena, Cúcuta, Medellín, Pasto, Pereira, Popayán and Santa Marta.