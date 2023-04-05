The voluntary consortium for the collection and recycling of PET bottles, Coripet, obtained authorization from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security for the management of non-food PET, which therefore accepted the request made by the consortium itself for extend end-of-life management to include PET containers used, for example, for personal care products.

The producers category of the consortium structure will now be able to include companies that use PET bottles also for detergents, with an increase in the representativeness of Coripet compared to those released for consumption, thus increasing the percentage which today is already over 50% of the market. Coripet will continue to intercept post-consumer PET bottles through both separate and selective collection, but the latter, through eco-compactors, will only concern food bottles, so as to guarantee the quality and traceability of the recycled PET.

“It is a further turning point for Coripet”, commented Corrado Dentis, president of Coripet, “the ministry’s provision is part of the market opening. In this sense, we are pleased with this decision which welcomes the consortium’s request to also deal with PET containers for non-food liquids. We feel ready to operate at 360 degrees in PET bottles even if, it is useful to reiterate it, the objective indicated in the European SUP Directive of the 77% collection quota for recycling by 2025 and 90% by 2029 is only for PET containing food liquids”.

(Immagine Freepick)