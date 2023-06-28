Cormacarena calls on tourists who affect the macarenia clavigera plant in Caño Cristales – news

Before the arrival of local, national and foreign tourists to the natural jewel of Meta, Caño Cristales, Cormacarena calls for the preservation of the aquatic plant Macarenia clavigera, in charge of forming the seven colors of the rainbow in this natural setting, after evidencing situations with people who do not abide by environmental instructions.

Among the recommendations, is not to manipulate it or step on it; avoid the use of makeup, repellents, perfumes, deodorants and even sunscreens, since they contain chemical substances that could affect the reproductive stage of the plant that, at this time, the river water level allows it to flourish and enhance its tones.

Additionally, and to strengthen preventive environmental measures, tourists will find a guide with information related to the area to guide responsible visits to the different ecotourism attractions regulated in the municipality and, in this way, continue to consolidate Caño Cristales as a great tourist destination. on an international level.

The Corporation reminds the community in general that the Macarenia clavigera is a plant that is only found in La Macarena and Guaviare; insignia of the region with great ecosystemic benefits as it is the microhabitat and food for mammal species.

Source: Cormacarena

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

