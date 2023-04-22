Corn harvest in danger? – Late sowing of maize and falling prices in Europe

Most analysts expect EU maize production to recover significantly despite the smaller acreage – unless we experience a similarly severe drought as in 2022. The Commission’s first crop estimate is 65.3 million tons. That is 13 million tons or almost 25% more than in the drought year 2022. Compared to the 2021 harvest, however, the expected production would be 8.2 million tons less.

In view of the below-average amount of precipitation in a number of important production regions, the yield estimates for most of the important maize-growing countries in the EU are rather conservative. For Germany, the harvest estimate is currently 4.2 million tons, compared to 3.8 million tons last year. The Commission expects the largest increases in production compared to the crop failures in 2022 in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Production is also increasing in Spain and Portugal, where irrigation is stabilizing yields. In France, the very dry winter has dampened the yield potential considerably, but the expected yields are still significantly higher than in the previous season.

However, the sharp decline in livestock numbers in the EU, the emergence of animal diseases (bird flu) and high inflation restricting the consumption of meat and dairy products are also reducing the need for animal feed – including corn in particular.

In addition, high corn prices in recent months have resulted in corn being increasingly replaced by wheat and barley in feed formulations, particularly in countries that harvested less corn in the previous year. Analysts in France, Italy, Romania, Hungary and Germany expect significant reductions in corn in animal feed.