Corneille Nangaa warns of a parody of elections, the breakup of Congo and the conflagration of the Great Lakes region

The president of Action for the Dignity of Congo and its People (ADCP), Corneille Nangaa, in an open letter to the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), on Monday, September 18, warned of a parody of elections in this year 2023, a serious risk of the breakup of the Congo as well as the conflagration in terms of security in the Great Lakes Region. He tasks the current Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi with being the protagonist of this situation which risks pushing this country-continent further into the abyss.

Seize the opportunity to sound the alarm. This is what has been done. As a true strategist, the former president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), sent his timely letter, in the middle of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to send his letter.

» The Congolese will not accept a sham election which would perpetuate their suffering » can we read in this document entitled: “ For an immediate rescue of the democratic and security process in the DRC« .

THE GOMA CARNAGE AND A VICILED, TRIBAL, CORRUPT ELECTORAL PROCESS

The President of the Republic, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, in power since 2019, is singled out by Corneille Nangaa. For the latter, it is he who is the root of the evils of the current situation in the country.

These include the carnage in Goma at the end of August where around fifty members of the Wazalendo sect were killed by the police, the growing insecurity in the east of the country, a flawed, tribal and corrupt.

Added to this is the violation of citizens’ fundamental freedoms, the constitutional coup d’état. As if that were not enough, the establishment of a “self-centered dictatorship”.

THE WITCH HUNT WITHIN THE OPPOSITION

According to the honorary president of the Electoral Center, Fatshi is launching a hunt for political opponents and anyone who does not share his ideology. It is the plundering of national resources by a small group of individuals.

In the same vein, the number one of the ADCP blames Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi for the arrests of Jean-Marc Kabund, Salomon Idi Kalonda, Mike Mukebay, Barnabé Milinganyo, and Dr. Oly Ilunga, journalists Stanis Bujakera, Papy Okito.

MONUSCO HAS ITS REASONS SO FAR

The cases of kidnapping in Kinshasa and organ trafficking were also mentioned by Corneille Nangaa, a growing insecurity to sow terror in the leader of the Kinshasa people.

For Corneille Nangaa, the Mission of the United Nations Organization for the Stabilization of Congo (MONUSCO) remains at the current stage the only force which has its reason for being on Congolese territory given that it guarantees international neutrality in the Congo. size of the Congolese crisis.

« Obviously, in view of this cocktail and apart from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), the UN Mission remains the only force which presents the greatest guarantee of international neutrality indicated in the current dimension of the crisis, without any territorial ambition or illegal exploitation of the country’s natural resources and other particular agenda. It should rather be strengthened in terms of mandate, staff and financial resources. A news

configuration adapted to support towards stability through the pacification of the territory and the regular, consensual and credible organization of general elections. The political, security and electoral discomfort of the regime being the main reason for its animosity towards MONUSCO, it is inappropriate to urge an irresponsible and abrupt disengagement from the UN mission.“, he stressed.

Nesta Stones

