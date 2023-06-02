Coromandel Express train collides with freight car in Odisha’s Balasore, many passengers feared dead

A Kurumandel Express train collided with a freight car in Odisha’s Balasore

Ten passengers killed, fear of more deaths, terrible accident due to coming on the same track

New Delhi/Balasur: 02/Jun

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

The Shalimar from Kolkata’s Howrah station in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Kuru Mandal Express collided with a freight train in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday night. The collision took place near Bahnaga railway station in Balasore district and the express train Many passengers are feared dead!!

And it is reported that a lot of passengers are trapped inside the overturned carriages of this super fast train which is the victim of the accident. It is said in the initial report of India TV that in this accident. 10 The death of the passengers is reported. That night 10 o’clock India TV and News Channel of Odisha 50 The death of the passengers has been reported.

more than 50 people di€d and several others were injured in a Tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore . pic.twitter.com/gNGE34p3JZ — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) June 2, 2023

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that teams have been sent to the accident site for search and rescue operations. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority said that five ambulances have been dispatched to help in the rescue operation.

Additional Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha also said that they too 15 Ambulances have been dispatched to the accident site and the injured are being shifted to a community health center in Soro city.

The District Magistrate of Balasore has also been directed to reach the accident spot to make all necessary arrangements and inform the Southern Railway if any additional assistance is required from the state level.

Viral videos and pictures on Twitter from the accident site show that the Coromandel Express engine climbed on top of the freight car after the collision. According to initial reports, both the trains were on the same railway track. An investigation has been launched into how the accident took place. So far, the number of dead and injured has not been disclosed.

Odisha | An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if… pic.twitter.com/N4AGWQVKkX — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Night on the other hand 30-9 Regarding this accident, ANI has reported with reference to railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma that evening 7 Around 10:00 p.m., Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express 10-12 The coaches derailed near Baleshwar and fell on the opposite track. Sometime later, another train from Yeswantpur to Howrah hit the tracks, resulting in its derailment. 3-4 The boxes derailed.

News agency ANI quoted MD, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority tonight 9 o’clock Tweeted that injured in the Coromandel Express train accident 47 The passengers have been shifted to Medical College, Balasore, while others 132 The injured passengers have been shifted to health centers in Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapara.

It was reported at 10 pm that in this accident 179 The passengers were injured. It should be noted that the death of the passengers in this accident has not been officially announced except by India TV.

In this regard, helpline numbers of Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore, Shalimar have been issued.



Expressing grief over the train accident in Odisha’s Balasur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnu and reviewed the situation.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Shocked to learn that the Shalimar-Coromandel Express carrying passengers from West Bengal collided with a goods train near Balasore this evening and some of our passengers were seriously affected/injured. We are in touch with Odisha Government and South Eastern Railway for the sake of our people.

Our emergency control room at the same time 033- 22143526/ 22535185 Started with numbers. All efforts have been initiated for rescue, recovery, relief and assistance. We are cooperating with Odisha Government and Railway authorities to assist in rescue operations. 5-6 I am personally monitoring the situation along with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers.”

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

