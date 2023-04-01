▲The appearance of the COVID-19 screening test center at the Yongsan-gu Public Health Center in Seoul. (yunhap news)

The number of new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection (Corona 19) recorded more than 10,000 on the 1st.

The Central Defense Countermeasure Headquarters announced on the 1st that the number of corona19 confirmed cases increased by 10,523 as of 0:00 on the same day, reaching 30,829,827. The number of new confirmed cases on this day increased by 155 from the previous day (10,368).

Among the new confirmed cases on this day, 12 were imported cases and 10,511 cases were locally infected in Korea. The number of confirmed cases by region (including overseas inflow) is Gyeonggi 2976, Seoul 2523, Incheon 687, Jeonbuk 457, Chungnam 440, Gyeongbuk 427, Chungbuk 386, Daegu 376, Jeonnam and Gyeongnam 359 each, Daejeon 343, Gwangju 339, Busan 282, Gangwon 213, Jeju 125, Sejong and Ulsan 113 each, 5 quarantine.

As of 00:00 on the same day, the number of seriously ill patients hospitalized was 142, an increase of 3 from the previous day. The number of deaths the previous day was 5, which is half of the previous day (10). The cumulative death toll is 34,270, and the cumulative fatality rate is 0.11%.