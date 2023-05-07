Corona and climate protection: Düsseldorf Airport waives higher capacities – Rhineland – News

Airport Expert: Flexibility is required

How the swing of the airports is to be understood was appreciated by the airport expert Christoph Brützel in a conversation with the on Saturday WDR such a: “In the current situation, Düsseldorf Airport has growth potential without needing this additional capacity because it is far from where it was in 2019.”

Even then, the airport did not need any additional capacity, but instead needed more flexible capacity. Specifically, it was about the handling of night flight restrictions.

Flight market is hardly growing anymore

The market for air travel is unlikely to continue to grow because there is no significant population growth. The trend towards large aircraft has now ended, said expert Brützel. “What was on the market in 2019 was far too much for a reasonable supply anyway.”

Because small airlines like Air Berlin has been eliminated and larger airlines no longer compete at any price, flying will no longer grow as it has in the past.