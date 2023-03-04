After the US Department of Energy, FBI boss Chris Wray has now also confirmed that the origin of the SARS-Cov-2 virus is “most likely a laboratory accident” in Wuhan, China. The Berlin Charité and the German federal government must now draw the consequences for dangerous “gain-of-function” research.

FBI chief Chris Wray said Bret Baier von Fox News on Tuesday that “the FBI has assumed for some time that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a possible laboratory accident in Wuhan”.

Wray believes that Beijing is undermining investigations into the origins of the pandemic: “I would like to note that I believe the Chinese government has done its best to thwart and cover up the investigation. That’s unfortunate.”

On 26.2. reported that Wall Street Journalthe US Department of Energy assumes that the SARS-Cov-2 virus came from a laboratory accident.

The US Senate on March 2, 2023 passed a motion unanimouslyto declassify all US intelligence information on the origins of SARS-Cov-2.

“Secret services, authorities and well-known virologists have known since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is of non-natural origin and comes from a virological institute in the city of Wuhan,” says Prof. Dr. Roland Wiesendanger opposite the free world. »But only now – after the ‘midterm’ elections in the USA – are we allowed to learn more bit by bit about the background to the origin of the pandemic from the official side.”

Wiesendanger and 47 colleagues have called for a global ban on bioweapons-like gain-of-function research. Instead of working to clarify the corona pandemic, the German “Corona Pope” Dr. Christian Drosten on 14.-18. May in Montreux with the other main participants in bat corona research at the Wuhan Institute: Dr. Shi Zhengli, Dr. Ralph Baric and Dr. Marion Koopmans at the International Nidovirus Symposium.

Drosten was the editor of the study in 2017 »Discovery of a Rich Gene Pool of Bat SARS-Related Corona Viruses« by Dr. Shi Zhengli, Peter Daszak from the Eco Health Alliance and others in Nature Medicine, which discussed Shi’s 5-year work on coronavirus samples from a bat cave in Yunnan province, which many now suspect to be the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. The study was funded by NIAID by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On a Request from the AfD MPs Jürgen Braun, Petr Bystron and Stephan Protschka from December 2021, the federal government admitted to having funded the dangerous gain-of-function research: “In the view of the federal government, gain-of-function or loss-of-function experiments are experiments important instruments of biomedical research… Such investigations also take place in Germany (including at the Charité, Berlin)… Such experiments can also be used in projects that are supported with federal funds within the framework of mission-oriented research funding.«

The federal government allegedly had “no information” about the exact number of such projects or about the research institutes that carried them out. (Peter) Daszak and employees of the Berlin Charité«.

The 5-year 2017 study “Discovery of a Rich Gene Pool” organized by Peter Daszak and edited by Christian Drosten made no mention of the federal government.

Freie Welt wrote to Drosten in June 2021 and asked whether »Gain of Function« research is being undertaken at the Charité and to what extent he is involved, but has not received an answer to date.

The EU funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology 2015-19 with €219,010 for the »European Virus Archive« EVAg, which Drosten co-founded. “EVAG is a non-profit organization dedicated to the characterization, preservation, manufacture, and distribution of biological materials in the field of virology,” according to the website.

This included viral research techniques, contagion and mutation studies, and live Experiments on living animals, so the EVAg website. It is about research on viruses with a “high risk of infection”, so the convention on toxins and biological weapons is strictly observed, according to EVAg, which nevertheless attaches “great value to fair and equitable access to viruses”.

On September 12, 2019, the Wuhan Institute took the world‘s largest virus database offline with over 2000 bat coronaviruses. Shortly before, 3 employees of the WIV became seriously ill, two of them died. In October 2019, cell phone traffic at the Wuhan Institute was shut down, and roadblocks were set up around the lab. Many observers interpret these facts as an indication of the laboratory outbreak.

The »European Virus Archive«, the EU, the Federal Government and Dr. Christian Drosten and the Berlin Charité as well as Dr. Lothar Wieler from the Robert Koch Institute must now immediately disclose all of their correspondence and all documents relating to gain-of-function research.

