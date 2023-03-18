The building of the Münster Higher Administrative Court (picture alliance / dpa / Caroline Seidel)

The three plaintiffs were asked in 2020 to repay 7,000 euros of the total of 9,000 euros in emergency aid for the self-employed or entrepreneurs. According to the court, this was not permissible because, due to wording errors, it was unclear which financial losses could be compensated for with the aid.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia can now reassess the final decisions and reclaim amounts. A total of 2,500 lawsuits on this subject are pending in the country’s administrative courts.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 18, 2023.