Corona entry quarantine in Bavaria partly ineffective

Federal police officers check travelers entering Germany from Austria on Autobahn 93 (A93) at the Kiefersfelden border crossing. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa

During the pandemic, a Bavarian regulation temporarily stipulated that people who entered the country and came from a risk area had to be quarantined immediately. A couple from Munich had complained about it.

The Bavarian Administrative Court has declared temporarily applicable requirements of the Free State for quarantine after entry during the pandemic to be ineffective.

A spokesman for the judgment in Munich said that entering the country from a risk area is generally not suitable for justifying the suspicion of infection required for quarantine under the Infection Protection Act.

The Bavarian ordinance, which was declared invalid, was issued on November 5, 2020. It stipulated that people who enter Bavaria and have stayed in a risk area within ten days before entering the country must be in quarantine for ten days immediately after entering the country.

Couple from Munich had sued

A couple from Munich who had planned a trip to a region classified as a risk area during the pandemic had filed a lawsuit against this rule. From their point of view, the entry quarantine has curtailed their freedom rights. They also criticized unequal treatment with domestic risk areas. At that time, Bavaria had a higher seven-day incidence than many foreign risk areas. The classification as a risk area was therefore opaque and incomprehensible, they argued.

The court now largely followed this view. Due to the fundamental importance of the case, the court allowed an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig. (dpa/dl)

