Corona Foundation completes 60 years

Fundación Corona completes 6 decades working to reduce inequality gaps in Colombia. Its work stands out for its ability to adapt to the most urgent needs of each region of the country. The family foundation is already in the 4th generation of a family committed to the development of the country.

In 1963, when the foundation was created, Colombia was a very different country. Government continued under the National Front, there were no elections for mayors or governors, there were no territorial planning tools, and few social organizations were concerned with issues such as education and infrastructure.

In addition, the illiteracy rate was 25% and the coverage of basic services such as sewerage and aqueduct barely exceeded 30% and 40% respectively. Given this scenario, the Echevarría Olózaga Family, driven by values ​​such as solidarity, respect, commitment, integrity and excellence, decided to create the foundation with the aim of supporting education and covering the basic needs of the children and families of Corona employees. Since then, the foundation has been identifying the needs of the population and working hard to satisfy them.

Today, 60 years later, after having worked with 14 different governments in Colombia, more than 400 partners and allies, and being part of important national and international networks, Fundación Corona’s commitment to the country only grows.

He currently works through generating knowledge, developing tools, influencing and influencing from data to activate and mobilize systems and deploy comprehensive solutions in Colombian territories. During these last 10 years, and thanks to new alliances and innovative commitments, the foundation has contributed to:

– More than 25,000 people belonging to populations with difficult placement accessed employment.

– More than 120,000 people will participate in skills training processes or socio-emotional skills and more than 50,000 people will receive information to make decisions about their education and employment trajectories.

– More than 1,000 companies were advised for the labor inclusion of difficult-to-place populations.

– More than 30,000 citizens will use citizen participation channels.

– More than 300 relevant technical documents were created.

– More than 21,000 million pesos invested directly from Fundación Corona, leveraging approximately 176,000 million pesos through partners and allies.

