“Corona Monument” of the Free Saxons may remain for the time being

The OVG judged differently than the lower court. The police department in Dresden had ordered the party to cover the stone immediately and remove it by May 26th. The reason given was the risk to public safety. A subsequent application by the Free Saxons for provisional legal protection was rejected by the administrative court.

The OVG did not follow this and changed the decision of the administrative court. According to the judges, the stone contains criticism of the corona vaccinations with the underlying view that the vaccines are little tested. In addition, the measures taken to protect against infection during the pandemic were indirectly criticized and their democratic legitimacy called into question by the use of the term “regime”. This is primarily a matter of political criticism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

