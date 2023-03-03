The Corona situation was often very dynamic. Thresholds that were once important have lost their importance months later due to political decisions or changing circumstances (e.g. infection occurrence, new variants, vaccination rate in the population). As a result, the color scale had to be adjusted several times over the course of the pandemic. In April 2021, the color scale was adapted to the federal emergency brake limits applicable in Germany.

Since the emergency brake expired later, the color scale was adjusted in September 2021 and replaced by a more general one, which should also show an infection process above an incidence of 100 in a more differentiated way.

Since the number of infections in autumn 2021 was higher than ever in many districts, the color scale was adjusted again. Incidences of 500, 1000 or 2000 are now displayed in a differentiated way.