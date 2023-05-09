Corona test before using the gym not unreasonable

During the corona pandemic, it was reasonable for the customer of a fitness studio to have a corona test carried out in order to be able to use the studio. For this reason, the Munich District Court clarified that there was no right to extraordinary termination of the gym contract during the pandemic for a customer who could not or did not want to be vaccinated.

Contract terminated extraordinarily in August 2021

On April 7th, 2021, the defendant had concluded a gym contract with the plaintiff starting on July 1st, 2021 with a term of 18 months and a monthly fee of 74 euros. In August 2021, she terminated the contract extraordinarily and has not made any payments since then, despite repeated reminders and the involvement of a debt collection agency.

Dismissal due to lack of vaccination options

According to the plaintiff, the dismissal was invalid. The defendant would have had the opportunity to train in the gym at any time. Only the state corona restrictions would have applied, i.e. the defendant would either have had to be vaccinated against corona or fulfill the obligation to be tested. The defendant was of the opinion that it had an extraordinary right of termination. Because it was not possible for her to be vaccinated against Corona for personal and health reasons.

Customer sentenced to pay outstanding premiums

The AG upheld the lawsuit in its entirety and ordered the defendant to pay outstanding membership fees of 1,184 euros. The defendant’s termination was invalid. The defendant could have used the gym without vaccination. A coronavirus test would have been required. Carrying out such a test was reasonable. The fitness studio was open during the disputed period and could also be used if the corona protection regulations were observed.