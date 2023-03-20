Home News Corona: The dead of the pandemic
Corona: The dead of the pandemic

Corona: The dead of the pandemic

A notice:
According to the Robert Koch Institute, most of the registered deaths died “from Corona”. The statistics also include people who died “with Corona”. It is z. B. to people with previous illnesses for whom the risk of dying from the corona infection was higher. In practice, it is therefore often difficult to decide whether the infection was the direct cause of death. However, the corona deaths do not include people who, for example, had a stroke and also happened to have tested positive for corona.

Sources:
Robert Koch Institute; Interview Prof. Hajo Zeeb (Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology Bremen); Nursing report 2022 from the Barmer health insurance company

Photos:
dpa

Authors:
Robert Meyer, Moritz Zajonz

Editorial staff:
Kevin Schubert, Kathrin Wolff

Inspiration:
How America Lost One Million People

On behalf of ZDF:

Design:
Jens Albrecht

