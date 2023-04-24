Home » Corona vaccinations are not yet available directly at cash register costs everywhere
Corona vaccinations are not yet available directly at cash register costs everywhere

Corona vaccinations are not yet available directly at cash register costs everywhere

The necessary agreements on remuneration for Corona vaccinations were initially in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia, the Westphalia-Lippe region and in Saarland, as the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) announced at the request of the German Press Agency. Where the remuneration has not yet been regulated, patients will initially receive a private invoice and can then submit it to the statutory health insurance fund for reimbursement.

